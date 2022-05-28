Wall Street design session; NFD offers safety tips; YWCA plans to honor women

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Wall Street Design Kickoff

Design Kickoff NFD offers grilling safety tips

offers grilling safety tips YWCA to honor eight women

‘Reimagine Wall Street’

Public input regarding the impending Wall Street Corridor Improvements Project will be welcomed at the “Wall Street Design Kickoff,” an open house planned for 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday June 14 at the Wall Street Theater, located at 71 Wall St.

“We are looking for your ideas to reimagine the corridor,” Transportation, Mobility and Parking Director Jim Travers said in a news release, promising “interactive design stations where you can work with our project team to shape the future of this area.”

Stated goals are to

Build on and support the area’s existing strengths.

Create a dynamic setting for civic activities and private development.

Enhance connections to surrounding neighborhoods and attractions.

Reflect Wall Street’s unique community spirit.

Modernize Wall Street’s streetscape while paying homage to the neighborhood’s rich history.

Neighborhood restaurants will offer up “A Taste of Wall Street,” and welcoming remarks will be put forth by Mayor Harry Rilling, Common Council Reps Nicol Ayers and David Heuvelman, and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff at 5:15.

Detailed info on the project is at Wall Street Corridor Improvements Project | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.org)

Grilling safety tips

Noting that nearly 60% of America’s 10,000 annual barbecue-related home fires occur between May and August, the Norwalk Fire Department urges the public to take these precautions:

Make sure that propane tanks have no leaks.

Position your grill in an open area, away from the house and overhanging eaves and branches.

Open the lid before lighting the grill.

With charcoal, use charcoal starter fluid only, and don’t apply more starter fluid once the fire has started.

Don’t let fat and grease accumulate on the grill surface or on the trays underneath. Keep the surfaces clean.

Keep kids and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Let the coals cool down completely before disposing them in a metal container.

Women of Distinction

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk’s 2022 Women of Distinction will be feted at a luncheon on Friday June 10 at Woodway Country Club, located at 540 Hoyt St., Darien, according to a press release. The honorees are Dr. Amanda Craig, Anne Downey, Allegra Erickson, Mary Forman Flynn, Dr. Katie Takayasu and Sarah Woodberry. Under 21 awardees are Olivia Punishill and Colby Dineen. All are said to be “women who live or work in the community whose significant and unique contributions have made a difference and epitomize the mission of the YWCA.“ They were nominated by local business owners, nonprofit leaders, and residents.

“I want to congratulate our selected Women of Distinction and all women nominated,” said Board Member and Chair Aidan Welsh. “This year we had more nominations than ever before and our slate of honorees, as well as all women nominated, are an amazing group of accomplished and dedicated women and we are pleased to have the honor to recognize them.

Get tickets at www.ywcadn.org. For more info, email [email protected], or call (203) 655-2535.