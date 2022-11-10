Veterans Day, NHA teens given boost, Lockwood Mathews

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

The City of Norwalk’s Annual Veterans Day Ceremony scheduled for Friday morning in Concert Hall will feature guest speaker Lt. Col. John Simonetti, a retired United States Air Force F-16 fighter pilot. Refreshments will be served in the Community Room following the ceremony, courtesy of Unit 12, American Legion Auxiliary.

Who:

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling

Members of the Norwalk Veterans Memorial Committee

Col. John Simonetti, a retired F-16 fighter pilot with the United States Air Force

When: Friday, Nov. 11

9:30 a.m.: A performance by the American Festival Band

10 a.m.: Parade of flags and posting of colors by the Norwalk Police Department Honor Guard

10:05 a.m.: National Anthem

10:08 a.m.: Pledge of Allegiance, invocation by Reverend Artie Kassimis, and opening remarks by Mayor Rilling

10:15 a.m.: Song by Concord Magnet School Choir

10:20m.: Guest Speaker, John Simonetti

10:30 a.m.: God Bless America by Allison Faye

10:35 a.m.: A Year in Review – Jeff DeWitt, Chair of the Advisory Military and Veterans Liaison Committee

11 a.m.: Rifle volley by the Norwalk Police Department and playing of “Taps” by two buglers from Brien McMahon High School

11 a.m.: Medley of service songs

11:10 a.m.: Battle Hymn of the Republic by Allison Faye

11:15 a.m.: Benediction

11:16 a.m.: Closing remarks by Rich Olson, Chairman of the Veterans Memorial Committee

11:20 a.m.: Retiring of the Colors by the Norwalk Police Department

11:30 a.m.: Refreshments will be served in the Community Room, courtesy of Unit 12, American Legion Auxiliary.

NHA teens win scholarships

Scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $15,000 will help 50 Brien McMahon, Norwalk High and P-TECH graduates who live in public housing pay for college this year, according to a news release from the Norwalk Housing Foundation. The scholarships total $302,000, marking the Foundation’s biggest year ever in both dollar amount and number of awards. Schools attended include Howard University, Pratt Institute, Rochester Institute of Technology, UConn, and many others.

The candidates’ selection process includes an interview, faculty endorsements, guidance, and academic progress tracking. Graduation rates among students competing for the awards is said to exceed statewide averages by over 60%.

Funded by donations from individuals, foundations and businesses “who believe in the power of education to break the cycle of poverty,” the Foundation has awarded over $3 million in scholarships since its start in 1998. Norwalk Housing Authority Executive Director Adam Bovilsky said, “We could not be prouder of all the students who have chosen to continue their education. This milestone in the size and number of awards would not have been possible without the support of the entire community.”

Scholarship Committee Chair Harry Carey said, “As the first in their families to attend college, our students face a host of challenges, but their motivation to earn their degree is strong. They know that higher education is the way up and out of public housing. As a mother said to me, ‘It’s your attitude – not your address – that matters most.’”

Vote for Lockwood-Mathews

Fans of the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum can show love by voting for the Mansion in USA Today’s 10Best Holiday Historic Home Tours competition, according to a news release. For the third consecutive year, USA Today’s editorial team and its 10Best Experts panel nominated the Norwalk edifice as one of one of 20 museums and cultural institutions with the most magnificent holiday tour experience in the U.S. Last year the Mansion came in at #7. You can push it higher this year by voting daily through Monday Dec. 5 at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-holiday-historic-home-tour-2022/.

The Museum’s Executive Director Susan Gilgore said, “All of us at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum are thrilled to see LMMM among the nominees of the highly coveted USA Today 10Best list. We are truly hoping to rally the support of friends and fans of the Mansion from all over Connecticut and throughout the U.S. to help us win again this year.”

LMMM holiday tours

This year’s Lockwood-Mathews holiday tours will present Curator/Museum Consultant Stacey Danielson’s new exhibition “A Holiday Wonderland at the Mansion,” featuring historic-era tree displays, an enchanting 19th-century skating scene, a festive holiday dinner party, and magnificent gowns. Assistance came from Trustees Mimi Findlay and Paul Veeder, and from the Museum’s Curatorial Committee.

You’ll also find 21st-century Christmas trees and opulent seasonal displays by interior designers Victoria Vandamm of Vandamm Interiors, Marcia Taylor Reid of Taylor Reid Design LLC, and floral designer Danna DiElsi of The Silk Touch.

The tours start on Friday Nov. 25th, the day after Thanksgiving. The Museum is located at 295 West Ave., Norwalk.

Along with its treasured status locally, the Mansion is a National Historic Landmark. Its website is at National Historic Landmark – The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (lockwoodmathewsmansion.com). Phone is (203) 838-9799.