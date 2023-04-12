Mayoral campaigns report fundraising totals
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling’s re-election campaign has raised more than $100,000 as the Democrat nears a run for a sixth 2-year term. Republican competitor Vinny Scicchitano has raised nearly $11,000, almost half of that from his own pocket.
The dormant John Kydes campaign added nothing to its $16,159.37 total in the first three months of the year.
Campaigns were required to file their first quarter fundraising paperwork Monday.
As of March 31, Friends of Rilling had raised a total $102,900 and spent $12,872. On Dec. 31, the campaign had raised $48,000; since the first of the year, the campaign raised $54,900.
The first quarter showed $44,650 contributions from individuals, including 26 donations of $1,000, the maximum amount allowed. The Cingari family and two other people affiliated with Shop Rite gave 10 of those donations.
A fundraiser at Hartford Tavern netted 29 donations totaling $4,050. Another fundraiser at O’Neills garnered 39 donations, totaling $2,490, and a Rowayton fundraiser resulted in 19 donations totaling $5,200.
Friends of Rilling received $5,500 in receipts from other Committees this quarter and $4,500 gained via purchases of advertising in a program book. The campaign had $90,028 on hand at the end of the period.
Contributions to Scicchitano’s campaign, Norwalkers for Norwalk, include two $1,000 donations, one from Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms and the other from attorney Mickey Kolezar. Scicchitano donated $5,000.
Balance on hand as of March 31 was $8,505.03. Expenses were $2,219.97.
Scicchitano announced his run in February. The papers filed by Treasurer Michael O’Leary don’t list any events, although held a campaign kickoff March 31 at Ponza Italian Kitchen.
Kydes, a Democratic Common Council member, has been a 2023 Mayoral candidate for nearly two years. Kydes formed an exploratory committee in December 2020 and announced his 2023 candidacy the following May.
One comment
Johnny cardamone April 12, 2023 at 8:42 am
Why are so many out of town people and especially developers contributing all this money to Harry Rilling’s campaign!? I like ShopRite but I’m wondering about the that Cingari family Stanford connection!?
I think the answer is obvious they’re buying up Norwalk!?!
Save our town!!! before it’s too late!!! vote for Vinny!!!