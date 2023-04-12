Mayoral campaigns report fundraising totals

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling’s re-election campaign has raised more than $100,000 as the Democrat nears a run for a sixth 2-year term. Republican competitor Vinny Scicchitano has raised nearly $11,000, almost half of that from his own pocket.

The dormant John Kydes campaign added nothing to its $16,159.37 total in the first three months of the year.

Campaigns were required to file their first quarter fundraising paperwork Monday.

As of March 31, Friends of Rilling had raised a total $102,900 and spent $12,872. On Dec. 31, the campaign had raised $48,000; since the first of the year, the campaign raised $54,900.

The first quarter showed $44,650 contributions from individuals, including 26 donations of $1,000, the maximum amount allowed. The Cingari family and two other people affiliated with Shop Rite gave 10 of those donations.

A fundraiser at Hartford Tavern netted 29 donations totaling $4,050. Another fundraiser at O’Neills garnered 39 donations, totaling $2,490, and a Rowayton fundraiser resulted in 19 donations totaling $5,200.

Friends of Rilling received $5,500 in receipts from other Committees this quarter and $4,500 gained via purchases of advertising in a program book. The campaign had $90,028 on hand at the end of the period.

Contributions to Scicchitano’s campaign, Norwalkers for Norwalk, include two $1,000 donations, one from Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms and the other from attorney Mickey Kolezar. Scicchitano donated $5,000.

Balance on hand as of March 31 was $8,505.03. Expenses were $2,219.97.

Scicchitano announced his run in February. The papers filed by Treasurer Michael O’Leary don’t list any events, although held a campaign kickoff March 31 at Ponza Italian Kitchen.

Kydes, a Democratic Common Council member, has been a 2023 Mayoral candidate for nearly two years. Kydes formed an exploratory committee in December 2020 and announced his 2023 candidacy the following May.

Norwalkers for Norwalk

