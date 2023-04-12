Quantcast

Mayoral campaigns report fundraising totals

Voters, Nov. 8 at Ponus. (Claire Schoen)

The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling’s re-election campaign has raised more than $100,000 as the Democrat nears a run for a sixth 2-year term. Republican competitor Vinny Scicchitano has raised nearly $11,000, almost half of that from his own pocket.

The dormant John Kydes campaign added nothing to its $16,159.37 total in the first three months of the year.

Campaigns were required to file their first quarter fundraising paperwork Monday.

As of March 31, Friends of Rilling had raised a total $102,900 and spent $12,872. On Dec. 31, the campaign had raised $48,000; since the first of the year, the campaign raised $54,900.

The first quarter showed $44,650 contributions from individuals, including 26 donations of $1,000, the maximum amount allowed. The Cingari family and two other people affiliated with Shop Rite gave 10 of those donations.

A fundraiser at Hartford Tavern netted 29 donations totaling $4,050. Another fundraiser at O’Neills garnered 39 donations, totaling $2,490, and a Rowayton fundraiser resulted in 19 donations totaling $5,200.

Friends of Rilling received $5,500 in receipts from other Committees this quarter and $4,500 gained via purchases of advertising in a program book. The campaign had $90,028 on hand at the end of the period.

Contributions to Scicchitano’s campaign, Norwalkers for Norwalk, include two $1,000 donations, one from Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms and the other from attorney Mickey Kolezar. Scicchitano donated $5,000.

Balance on hand as of March 31 was $8,505.03. Expenses were $2,219.97.

Scicchitano announced his run in February. The papers filed by Treasurer Michael O’Leary don’t list any events, although held a campaign kickoff March 31 at Ponza Italian Kitchen.

Kydes, a Democratic Common Council member, has been a 2023 Mayoral candidate for nearly two years.  Kydes formed an exploratory committee in December 2020 and announced his 2023 candidacy the following May.

Mayor Harry Rilling, at the Wall Street Corridor redesign launch, June 14 in the Wall Street Theater. Rilling, former Norwalk Police Chief, was first elected in 2013.

Friends of Rilling

$1,000

  • Arthur Anderson of Hartford, Imagineers
  • Brian Bailey, J.P. Morgan
  • Suzanne Cingari of Stamford
  • Jenna Cingari of Stamford
  • John Cingari of Stamford
  • Joseph Cingari of Stamford
  • Thomas Cingari of Stamford
  • Alexandra Cingari of Stamford
  • David Cingari of Stamford
  • Thomas Cingari Jr. of Stamford
  • George Frank
  • Caroline Gaglio of Stamford
  • Edward Gormbley of Wilton
  • Joseph Grasso of Fairfield
  • Michael Gray
  • Alexandrea Kibbe of Stamford
  • Carl Kuehner, BLT
  • Jane Lyons of Stamford
  • Phil Mendence, Crystal Ice
  • Rosemary Montanez of Stamford
  • Kim Morque of Greenwich
  • Lawrence O’Brien
  • Ellen Richman of Greenwich, Columbia University
  • Richard Richman of Greenwich, The Richman Group
  • Emmy Sasaki of Stamford, F.D. Rich
  • Sarah Stone of Greenwich, real estate broker

$500

  • Chuck Kriewald
  • Daniel Amoruccio
  • Brian Solywoda of Franklin, Mass.
  • Timothy Rath
  • John Erdmann
  • Arthur DiCesare of Fairfield
  • Mary Kate Romano of Westport
  • Nicholas Maraglino
  • Donald Gustafson of Westport
  • Amanda Soumelidia
  • Shawn Rycenga of Westport
  • Curt Lowenstein of Fairfield
  • Patrick Eldgredge
  • Augustus Pappajohn of Westport

$300

  • Vito Bochicchio, Jr,

 

$250

  • Colin Hosten
  • Patrick McCabe of West Hartford
  • Matthew Ritter of Hartford
  • Richard Redniss of Stamford
  • Nicholas Phillips
  • Michael Cacace of Stamford
  • Michael Mushak
  • David Westmoreland
  • Kevin Reynolds of West Hartford
  • Paul Nunez of New Haven
  • Chris Cloud of Farmington
  • Len Rosati of Shelton
  • Kevin Conroy
  • Robin Penna
  • Anthony Gaglie of Bridgeport

 

$200

  • Alan Deckman of Marlborough
  • William Malitsky of Glastonbury

 

$150

  • John Harkins of Stratford
  • David Cappiello of Newtown

 

$100

  • Antoinette Bain
  • Nicholas Kantor
  • Elefterios Petridis of Fairfield
  • David O’Connor of Fairfield
  • Robert Mossop
  • Harrison Gill
  • John Lesko
  • Efstathios Papadopoulos
  • Martin O’Marra
  • Robert Zwillich of Milford
  • Patricia Leshane of Hartford
  • Piet Marks
  • John Lesko
  • Chuck Kriewalk
  • Sean Peters
  • Susan Halpin of Glastonbury
  • David Falkenstein
  • John Bailey of West Hartford
  • Ryan Bingham of New Hartford
  • Jason Teal of New Britain
  • Lorin Dunphy
  • Linsay Galloway
  • Andrew Seath
  • Christopher Gorman
  • David Kozak of Rocky Hill
  • Craig Leroy of West Hartford
  • Josh Hughes of West Hartford
  • Joy Avallone of Bolton
  • Ray Cashen
  • Bradford Craighead
  • Tracy Greene of South Salem, N.Y.
  • Joseph Williams of Glastonbury
  • Patrick Sullivan of Hartford
  • Michael Johnson of West Hartford
  • Adam Salina of Berlin
  • Kevin Graff of Glastonbury
  • Farley Santos of Danbury
  • Lawrence Riefberg of Danbury
  • Roberto Alves of Danbury
  • Michael Ayles of Bridgeport
  • Christopher Bell
  • Anthony Camilliere of Wethersfield
  • David Gable
  • Vincent Penna
  • Curtis Stewart
  • Paul Lisi of Monroe
  • Michael LoSasso of Trumbull

$60

  • Michael Cripps of Fairfield

$50

  • Casey Cuniffe
  • Dan Aron of New York City
  • Galen Wells
  • Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig
  • Jenn McMurrer
  • Corey Gilchrist
  • Joseph Dinho of Brookfield
  • Edward McCabe
  • Gino Gatto of Fairfield
  • James Mosher of Shelton
  • Kenneth Saccente of Orange
  • Jeffrey Tomchik of Danbury
  • David Orr of Monroe
  • Melissa Murray
  • Charlie Taney of Redding
  • Priscella Feral
  • Broderick Sawyer

$40

  • Ryan Hart of Ansonia
  • Kevin Doonan of Stamford
  • Robert Valenti, Jr. of Bethaney
  • Tom Reich of New Fairfield

$35

  • Mark Conte of Westport

$30

  • Read Auerbach
  • Nick Lipeika of Fairfield

$25

  • Marilyn Robinson
  • William Ireland
  • Whitney King of Trumbull
  • Linda Johnson of Wilton
  • Sheri Pritchett
  • Peter Brown of Stamford
  • James Hebert of Bethel
  • Kevin Mossop
  • James Lyons Jr.
  • Matt Lauria of Yorktown Heights
  • Anthony Papacoda of Fairfield
  • Marjorie Bennett
  • Eric Fischman

$10

  • Fran Collier-Clemmons

 

PACS

  • Uniformed Firefighters of CT PAC, West Haven, $1,500
  • Capital City PAC, Hartford, $1,500
  • AT&T Connecticut Employees PAC, Meriden, $1,000
  • Third Street PAC, Bethany, $1,000
  • Connecticut Blue Dogs, Rocky Hill, $500

 

Purchase of advertising in a book

$250

  • Brim & Crown
  • Spinnaker Real Estate Partners LLC
  • Sullivan & LeShane, Inc., Hartford
  • Gaffney Bennett & Associates, Inc., New Britain
  • TR Sono Partners, LLC, Stamford
  • FD Rich Management Company, Stamford
  • Sono Development Partners LLC, Stamford
  • AP Construction, Stamford
  • FD Rich Management Company, Darien
  • Reynolds Strategy Group, LLC, West Hartford
  • Michael Horton Associates, Inc., Branford
  • Capitol Strategies Group, Hartford
  • Residence Inn Norwalk
  • Capital Equities Group, LLC
  • Capital Equities Group, LLC
  • CEG Riverside, LLC
  • Newfield Construction Group, LLC, Hartford
  • EarthLoop Recycling, Wallingford

 

Republican Mayoral candidate Vinny Scicchitano speaks March 31 at Ponza Italian Kitchen. Scicchitano has owned East Norwalk business Accurate Auto for 40 years.

Norwalkers for Norwalk

$1,000

Friedrich Wilms
Mickey Kolezar

$400

John Mann of Greenwich

 

$250

Lisa Henderson

 

$200

Charles Yost
Ray Cooke
Tony Lopez
Patrick Shipman
Maria Boeges-Lopez
Martin Taliaferro
Maureen Bonenfant

 

 

$100

Cathy Cenatiempo
Richard Tavella
Linda Cappello
Jeffrey Dewitt
Bryan Meek
Mike O’Reilly
Patrick Gilchrist
Joseph Roesch
John Cardamone

One comment

Johnny cardamone April 12, 2023 at 8:42 am

Why are so many out of town people and especially developers contributing all this money to Harry Rilling’s campaign!? I like ShopRite but I’m wondering about the that Cingari family Stanford connection!?
I think the answer is obvious they’re buying up Norwalk!?!
Save our town!!! before it’s too late!!! vote for Vinny!!!

