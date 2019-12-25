12 Days of Photos: May 2019
NORWALK, Conn. – For this year’s holiday season, we thought we’d do a retrospective via photographs. Here are shots taken in May.
Harbor Avenue, May 22. Note the bumper sticker.
The SoNo Collection, May 15.
May 1, 329 Chestnut Hill Road: a conservation development approved by the Norwalk Zoning Commission in mid-2012.
The SoNo Collection, May 15.
A Planning Committee meeting, May 13.
50 Washington St., May 15.
50 Washington St., May 15.
The Planning and Zoning Office on May 1.
Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Casey talks to the Parking Authority, May 16 in the Yankee Doodle Garage.
A meeting at Kendall Elementary School, concerning year-round schooling, May 9.
2 comments
John Levin December 25, 2019 at 1:41 pm
These are awesome! And I want a “Re-elect Mayor Knopp” bumper sticker!
And congrats again, Nancy, on winning the Connecticut SPJ 1st Amendment Award. It’s a testament to your courage and determination. And thank you Bob Welsh for getting Nancy Chapman nominated for that important award.
Merry Christmas, everyone! [yes, I know.]
RayJ December 27, 2019 at 7:22 pm
How about a Knopp potholder? Knopp jar opener ? Got ‘em