12 Days of Photos: November 2019
From left, Anne Yang Dwyer and Mike Mushak at Columbus Magnet School poll on Nov. 5. Above, see the joke: She blocked his Rilling for Mayor advertisement.
NORWALK, Conn. – For this year’s holiday season, we thought we’d do a retrospective via photographs. Here are shots taken in November, mostly from Election Day.
Lisa Brinton arrives at Columbus Magnet School, Nov. 5.
Erica DePalma and Mayor Harry Rilling greet voters at West Rocks Middle School, Nov. 5.
West Rocks Middle School on Election Day.
Norwalk Board of Education member Barbara Meyer-Mitchell, left, greets former State Rep. Fred Wilms, Election Day at West Rocks Middle School.
West Rocks Middle School on Election Day.
Mayor Harry Rilling greets a voter and her daughter, West Rocks Middle School on Election Day.
Republican-endorsed Mayoral candidate LIsa Brinton chats with South Norwalk Democrat Bobby Burgess.
From left, Common Council member Ernie Dumas (D-District B), Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Mark Suda and Norwalk Police Officer Bruce Hume, Nov. 5 at Columbus Magnet School.
Robbie Thomson, Nov. 5 at Columbus Magnet School.
Mayor Harry Rilling enters a Hilton Garden Inn conference room, after learning that he had won reelection.
From left, Mayor Harry Rilling, State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), Attorney General William Tong and State Rep. Chris Perone (D-137) celebrate on Election Night.
A NancyOnNorwalk friendraiser, Nov. 18 at Fat Cat.
Andres Bermudez-Hallstrom with his daughter, outside St. Marys Church on Election Day.
Darius Williams and Common Council member Greg Burnett (D-At Large), Nov. 8 in the Norwalk Public Library, after a NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) showing of the movie, “Marshall.”
From left, Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski, Board of Education member Diana Carpio and then-BoE Chairman Bruce KImmel, shortly after Carpio was sworn in.
From ,eft, Board of Education members Godfrey Azima, Sherelle Harris and Diana Carpio, and Mayor Harry Rilling, Nov. 19 in City Hall.