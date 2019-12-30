12 Days of Photos: October 2019
NORWALK, Conn. – For this year’s holiday season, we thought we’d do a retrospective via photographs. Here are shots taken in October.
A mixed use development under construction next to the East Norwalk train station, Oct. 26. (Also shown above.)
Harold Cobin waits for NancyOnNorwalk’s interview with Mayor Harry Rilling to begin, Oct. 15 in SoNo.
Inside The SoNo Collection, Oct. 26.
Common Council At Large candidates’ debate, Oct. 28 in City Hall.
Chapman Hyperlocal Media Inc. Board President Claire Schoen waits for the NancyOnNorwalk interview with Mayoral candidate Lisa Brinton to start, Oct. 24 in Rowayton.
Norwalk Common Council members pose with Norwalk Revolution 15U after honoring them for their 2019 Babe Ruth World Series championship, Oct. 22 in City Hall.
Republican Registrar Karen Doyle Lyons, Oct. 31 in City Hall.