Neighborhood Associations raise questions about O&G Industries application for Smith Street

To Mr. Kleppin, Mr. Baker, the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commissioners and copied city officials/department heads:

We are writing and registering our initial thoughts and concerns regarding the Site Plan Review Application for 7-55 Smith Street by O&G Industries, Inc. dated February 15th, 2024.

As a co-author of this letter, please let the record state that my name is Anthony Pavia and I am a founding member of the City Hall Neighborhood Association. I am concerned with both this application itself, and the timing and way the application has been submitted.

As a resident and citizen taxpayer, this application exhibits all the worst of parts of the planning and zoning process. Smith Street is accessed by two narrow streets – Moody’s Lane, and Hubbell’s Lane. Moody’s Lane is narrow and meets East Ave at the top of a hill and at an intersection that is controlled by a stop sign, with no crosswalk. The intersection of Moody’s and East Avenue is across from Buckingham Place, which is also not controlled by a traffic light. P+Z recently approved a new dorm for the Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts that houses 50+ students at the corner of Moody’s and East Avenue.

Last year, the City Hall Neighborhood Association, in conjunction with the Norwalk Green Association, collected well over 100 responses from local citizens that included detailed responses regarding significant concerns about the safety shortcomings of East Avenue. This effort led to collaboration with the TMP department and the securing of roughly $300k in funding to start both a traffic study and then eventual redesign of East Avenue to favor lower speeds of the roadway and better neighborhood connectivity and safer pedestrian and cyclist travel. This application, being considered before that study even begins, is counterproductive and ill conceived. Additionally, in a recent zoning rewrite, this portion of East Avenue is in line to be more densely developed, to have more people living and working here – just last year, there were several apartment conversions approved by P+Z directly on East Avenue.

The application states that there will be 10-12 barges a month both loading and unloading “materials” via dump truck transport. The diesel fueled dump trucks, coupled with particulate matter from the loading and unloading of cement and asphalt products, runs completely counter to the City’s recent efforts to be, as stated on the City’s website, “an environmentally sustainable city.” Further, borrowing more from the city website, the City of Norwalk will “…. prioritize doing the research and getting behind infrastructure that is best for our resident’s health and well-being, that will reduce co2 emissions and help address the threats to climate change”.

My name is Brad Craighead and I am a local business owner of historic multi-family properties and a founder of the Norwalk Green Association. As a community leader and key stakeholder, I constantly source feedback to help represent the interests of residents, businesses, faith organizations and nonprofits located in the Norwalk Green neighborhood which abuts the Smith Street site. I am writing to you and the Commissioners to register my grave concern with this application because of its detrimental impact to the neighborhood and its myriad of constituents. In fact, this application conflicts directly with every health, environmental, societal and commercial consideration that could be conceived for this location which is situated at Norwalk’s geographic center.

Let it be stated by us that in our view, if the applicant has any legal right to continue any kind of commercial or industrial activity on Smith Street, its use and scale must be severely restricted and monitored to minimize its impact upon the downtown Norwalk area including Wall Street, The Green, and the City Hall neighborhood.

The CHNA and NGA Associations have the following questions, which have not been raised or addressed by the O&G application:

Will the City of Norwalk:

• require/conduct an extensive Health & Safety Assessment & Study?

• require/conduct an extensive Environmental Assessment & Study?

• retain counsel to review the legal protections of its citizens?

• conduct an assessment of the economic impact of the application on residential housing and commercial property valuations in the area?

• retain counsel and review non-conforming use and the validity of any existing permits?

• undertake a study to assess the commercial impact and business rationale for the application?

• undertake a study to assess the commercial and communal impact of unprecedented, large-scale barge activity to rowing/boating clubs and recreational activity from the Inner Harbor to East Norwalk Harbor/SoNo Marinas/Calf Pasture Beach and the Long Island Sound?

• create a simulated impact of the type of materials (hazardous/non-hazardous) and scale of activity related to the loading/unloading of barges?

• require the Department of Public Works, alongside the Transportation, Mobility & Parking Department to coordinate & assess the scale of an approved commercial operation?

• require Transportation, Mobility & Parking Department to assess and quantify the trucking volume of a large fleet of dump-trucks and its impact upon Traffic, Mobility and Connectivity in the neighborhood, along Wall Street and the East Avenue corridor?

• require the Transportation, Mobility & Parking Department to conduct an extensive Traffic Study to design and simulate a commercial route for dump trucks and the transportation of materials?

• require the applicant to economically contribute to the enhancement of adjacent roadways and make pedestrian and safety improvements as a condition of approval?

• require that the Norwalk Harbor Commission be consulted for their opinion on this application?



These are just some of the questions that need to be answered before this application is ready for review and debated in a multi-media, inclusive and extended public forum.

In our assessment, no one involved in city government – whether paid or as an appointed or elected volunteer, would support this kind of a disgraceful, unconscionable commercial application in their neighborhood and that we should instead be working on building a cleaner, greener safer Norwalk together for today and for future generations.



Anthony Pavia

City Hall Neighborhood Association

Brad Craighead

Norwalk Green Association