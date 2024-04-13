Unveiling Fairfield County’s Gilded Age

Fairfield Museum and History Center’s Money Talks: The Gilded Age in Fairfield rolls back the curtain on the wealthy vacationers, innovative businessmen, immigrant laborers and local benefactors who populated 19th century coastal Fairfield County amid growing public needs.

The exhibit will be the centerpiece of Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Gilded Age Tea at Fairfield Museum on Sunday, May 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. According to a news release, festivities will include tea and refreshments, music by Norwalk Symphony Principal Harpist Wendy Kerner, a silent auction, and a hat contest.

Co-chaired by LMMM Trustees Tatiana Mendoza and Kathy Olsen the event will benefit educational and cultural programs at both the Mansion and Fairfield Museum. Mendoza said “We are thrilled to collaborate with Fairfield Museum for a memorable afternoon filled with history, culture, and tea delights. Guests will have an opportunity to stroll the beautiful flagstone patio, shop for gifts donated by local businesses, and revel in the Gilded Age era, while learning about the estates that once graced Connecticut’s Gold Coast.”

Industrialists, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs who summered in the Fairfield area included P.T. Barnum, Annie Burr and Oliver Gould Jennings, Dr. Ira DeVer Warner, and Jonathan and Harriet V.S. Thorne.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 for members and $65 for non-members (for both museums)—get them at www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. Fairfield Museum and History Center is located at 370 Beach Road, Fairfield.