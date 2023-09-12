1960s-themed gala benefits Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

(Miggs B. Design)

NORWALK, Conn. – Neighbors, friends, and patrons will recall the 1960s when the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum holds its annual gala on Saturday Oct. 14 at 7 p.m., at Shorehaven Golf Club, 14 Canfield Ave., Norwalk. The event’s theme Get in the Groove! The Mansion’s 1960s Gala reflects the storied edifice’s 1966 public opening and subsequent National Historic Landmark designation.

Wear your coolest ‘60s glam outfit – or if you no longer have those clothes, choose optional black tie. According to a news release, cocktails and dinner at “one of the Gold Coast’s most beautiful clubs” will be complemented by special presentations, a live auction, and a DJ spinning ’60s music for dancing. Get tickets at Get in the Groove! The Mansion’s 1960s Gala Tickets, Sat, Oct 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite. They cost $300 each, with all proceeds said to benefit the museum’s educational and cultural programs.

The gala’s co-chairs are museum trustees Kathy Olsen, Kathleen Custis and Gary Lorusso. Olsen said, “This year’s event will highlight the staying power and significance of the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, one of the region’s most cherished and sought-after destinations, with a fun and exciting retro 60s look to a pivotal era for this institution.”

Event sponsors include CTC&G, Miggs B Design, Fairfield County Bank, David Scott Parker Architects, Spinnaker Real Estate Partners LLC, Consigli, Seaman Construction Inc., Kim and Georgetta Morque, and Gary and Loretta Lorusso.

The museum’s website is at National Historic Landmark – The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (lockwoodmathewsmansion.com).