1TD workers seek to unionize

First Taxing District Water Department employees met with State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) and Mayor Harry Rilling (center, in suits) this week as they moved to unionize. (Contributed)

Norwalk First Taxing District Water Department employees have unanimously voted to unionize, 1TD Chief Operator Rob Corbo said.

Joining the same labor union representing South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) will allow the employees to improve their working conditions, get living wages and receive benefits comparable to similar company like Aquarian or SNEW, he said.

“Sadly, First District employees have a have a long history of being undervalued and mislead by management and we are extremely happy to have partnered with the amazing leadership of the AFL-CIO, IBEW local 420 to have fair treatment under the law,” wrote Corbo. “Every single employee who was asked about forming a union voted YES, underscoring the intense desire to finally get fair treatment, and living wages.”

First Taxing District Water Department General Manager Eleanor Militana was notified by certified mail Friday, according to Corbo.

The district “looks forward to a fair and orderly process with the State Board of Labor Relations where all employees voices can be heard and the union petition can be considered and decided,” Militana said Friday in an email. “The District has always valued its employees and the important jobs that they perform.”

“Employees have the right to organize and unionize, I will always support that right as it is one of the core democratic principles,” said First Taxing District Commission Chairman Jalin Sead, who is a Democratic Common Council candidate for District A. “I will continue to do all I can to support all of the employees, as they are essential to providing safe and clean drinking water to our residents.”

Corbo said the 16 employees, half of whom live in Norwalk, “were extremely proud” to have Mayor Harry Rilling and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) “show tremendous support for the employees to exercise their rights to Unionize. They both have a long history of supporting Norwalk residents and a history of fighting for living wages. We are grateful that they have pledged to support the employees need to unionize.”

“I always support and respect the right for labor to organize,” Rilling said in a text message. “I believe that everyone should be able to earn a living wage and have benefits that provide for their families. As a former union president myself, I understand how important it is to have an organization behind you that will protect your rights.

Duff did not reply to an email providing him the opportunity to comment.

Corbo said employees hope Militana and the Board of Commissioners agree with Duff and Rilling “and see the benefits for all of Norwalk for Labor Unions.”

“As employees and Norwalk residents, we hope the General Manager (A NY resident) doesn’t waste taxpayer funds trying delaying tactics which will ultimately fail and move forward with the process for the health and benefit of both employees and those that receive clean water from the First district every day,” Corbo said.

The First Taxing District provides water to Norwalk, New Canaan, Westport and Wilton, serving more than 11,000 customers.

“The District has been working hard over the last few years to implement several important projects which will continue to ensure ample and safe drinking water for all of its customers,” Militana said. “These projects include improvements to the high hazard dam of the Grupes Reservoir, a new 500,000 elevated drinking water storage tank on West Rocks Road, pursuing a claim regarding PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination and providing necessary PFAS treatment systems. None of these successes would have been possible without effective management and the skilled employees of the District.”