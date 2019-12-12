12 Days of Photos: April 2019
NORWALK, Conn. – For this year’s holiday season, we thought we’d do a retrospective via photographs. Here are shots taken in April.
The Yankee Doodle Bridge on April 12. It’s now closed to pedestrians.
Rowayton on April 14: Bruce Beinfield’s home, a source of controversy in 2015, is shown across the pond.
Bruce Beinfield’s home at 2 Nearwater Road in Rowayton, April 14.
A Republican Town Committee meeting on April 22.
A stone in Silvermine, honoring Elwood Rilling, 1905-1960, former Silvermine Volunteer Fire Company chief.
The Perry Avenue bridge on April 17.
The Gray Barn in Silvermine, April 17.
The Curb, April 23 on Glover Avenue.
Main Avenue on April 23. The late Paul Tsongas ran for President in 1992.
Waterfront property accessible to pedestrians via a stairway, April 23 on Main Avenue.
Norwalk Hospital, April 27.
An exercise class, April 25 at Oyster Shell Park.