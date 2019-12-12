12 Days of Photos: January 2019
NORWALK, Conn. – For this year’s holiday season, we thought we do a retrospective via photographs. Here are shots taken in January.
The SoNo Collection, as seen from Oyster Shell Park on Jan. 31.
State Senator Will Haskell (D-26) and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) converse with constituents, Jan. 31 in Norwalk Community College.
The Norwalk River on Jan. 27.
A Martin Luther King Day celebration, Jan. 21 in City Hall.
A Plan of Conservation and Development presentation, Jan. 15 in City Hall.
Norwalk Public Schools Chief of Specialized Learning and Student Services Yvette Goorevitch speaks to the Board of Education, Jan. 15 in City Hall.
Then-Norwalk Board of Education Chairman Mike Barbis, Jan. 15 in City Hall.
Jan. 8 in City Hall: A Council meeting with a plastic bag ban on the agenda.
The Common Council, Jan. 22 in City Hall.
Oops! This one’s from South Jersey. Did we fool you?
A Board of Education Facilities Committee meeting focuses on Jefferson Elementary School, Jan. 7 in City Hall.
Halloween-ish Christmas lights, Jan. 5 on Orchard Street.
Norwalk Director of Community Development Planning Tami Strauss explains the Wall Street-West Avenue Neighborhood Plan, Jan. 8 in City Hall.
The SoNo Collection on Jan. 5.