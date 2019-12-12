Quantcast

12 Days of Photos: May 2019

Rowayton, May 15.

NORWALK, Conn. – For this year’s holiday season, we thought we’d do a retrospective via photographs. Here are shots taken in May.

Rowayton, May 15.

Fodor Farm, May 15.

Fodor Farm, May 15.

Harbor Avenue, May 22. Note the bumper sticker.

The SoNo Collection, May 15.

May 1, 329 Chestnut Hill Road: a conservation development approved by the Norwalk Zoning Commission in mid-2012.

The SoNo Collection, May 15.

A Planning Committee meeting, May 13.

50 Washington St., May 15.

 

50 Washington St., May 15.

The Planning and Zoning Office on May 1.

James Street, May 8.

Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Casey talks to the Parking Authority, May 16 in the Yankee Doodle Garage.

 

Interstate 95, May 9.

A meeting at Kendall Elementary School, concerning year-round schooling, May 9.

May 23.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>