A Norwalk photo #37

NORWALK, Conn. – A photo taken Sunday on the first floor of The SoNo Collection. Apple had originally indicated that it would be on the second floor of Norwalk’s new mall.

3 comments

Kevin G Smith December 17, 2019 at 3:45 pm

So someone explain to me why you would lease space in a mall and then not open until after the holidays?

