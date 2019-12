NORWALK, Conn. — This photo was taken in October at the intersection of Newtown Avenue and Allen Road. Somehow the traffic island there has become “Wallerstein Wayside.”

“Steve Wallerstein was a volunteer who helped recruit sponsors and report on the upkeep of adopt a spot locations in Norwalk,” Norwalk Communications Manager Joshua Morgan wrote. “The sign is in recognition of all of Steve’s efforts since he has now retired and moved down south.”