Happy holidays, everyone

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – the time when I can unabashedly take a week or two off.

It’s unlikely that there will be much news over the next two weeks and we all know, news organizations slow down for the holidays. Plus, would you believe, I neglected to take a vacation this year? There was a plan I kept expecting to materialize, and it didn’t. Plus, I got super-absorbed in the election, to the point that I forgot to pay my bills. (You may hear more about this…)

So, Chapman Hyperlocal Media Inc. Board Chairwoman Claire Schoen is on my case to take a breather! Who am I to complain?

Yes, if any big news breaks over the next two weeks, I’ll post something. Other than that, I’m going to enjoy time with my son and then time with my Mom, et al. Sorry, I’m not going to do comments moderation. Please leave a comment if you’re so inclined, but it will likely sit there until Jan. 6.

Speaking of Claire, she and the rest of the Board have done a great job raising money. We’re close to our fundraising goal. Thank you so much for contributing and thanks to the Universe for providing me with such great supporters.

Best wishes and Happy Holidays,

Nancy Chapman

Co-Editor, publisher, founder

NancyOnNorwalk.com