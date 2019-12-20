Norwalk Parking Authority creates short-term Wall Street parking, free-parking tokens

NORWALK, Conn. – Changes have again been made to Wall Street area parking.

In response to public input, the Norwalk Parking Authority voted Wednesday to approve modifications that include the addition of 24 short-term parking spaces strategically located through the area, as well as the creation of a parking validation pilot program that provides free-parking tokens and pay-by-cell discount codes to businesses to give out to their customers, according to a press release.

The Parking Authority recently prompted pushback by installing reverse angle parking and putting parking meters on area streets, eliminating the free street parking that has been in place since shortly after Richard Moccia became Mayor in 2008. The City announced the reverse angle parking but the meters were installed without comment.

“The addition of short-term spaces is in direct response to the business community and public who requested various parking spots in the area to quickly do business and leave. These spots were strategically selected near businesses that rely on quick, in-and-out traffic,” the press release from Norwalk Communications Manager Joshua Morgan said.

“New signage will also be installed to reflect these changes, as well as to clarify time limits, and when paid parking is in effect,” the press release states.

Parking will be free in the district until Jan. 6, when paid parking will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There’s a two-hour parking limit between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., now and into the future.

Norwalk Parking Authority Ambassadors will be putting “Courtesy Cards” on windshields of vehicles that overstay the two-hour limit to warn drivers of the changes, telling them that as of Jan. 6 it will be an enforcement violation.

The release states:

“The parking validation pilot program, entitled ‘Park, Shop & Dine’, will allow participating businesses to validate customer parking at various locations in the Wall Street District either by the Parkmobile App or Paystation. Businesses would pre-purchase the tokens at a 50% discount, and it would be up to the businesses to decide when and how to distribute the tokens. The program is expected to launch early in the first quarter of 2020.

“Additionally, the Norwalk Parking Authority continues to evaluate parking options on Mott Avenue, where the Al Madany Islamic Center, Magner Funeral Home, and Cornerstone Community Church, are located.

“‘We will be reviewing and evaluating this entire program over the next six months, and will continue to make changes and adjustments as necessary,’ said Parking Authority Chairman Dick Brescia.

“‘Implementing any parking changes is always a work in progress. We continue to listen to the business community and public to tweak the system,’ said Norwalk Mayor Harry W. Rilling. ‘The Parking Authority is always open to suggestions and feedback.’

“View maps of the short-term parking space locations by visiting norwalkct.org.”