2021: Getting out the vote?
NORWALK, Conn. – Turnout is down as voters go to the polls Tuesday.
The total number of voters who have cast ballots as of noon is 4,819, according to Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells. In 2019, the noon total was 6,218. In 2017, it was 5,845.
It’s down at all the polls, technically speaking – Rowayton Elementary School is about the same as two years ago but there’s a slight drop nevertheless: in 2019, the noon count at Rowayton was 441. Today, it’s 436.
Compare that to:
- Tracey Elementary: 376 in 2019, 275 today
- St. Mary’s: 259 in 2019, 179 today
- Kendall Elementary: 320 in 2019, 235 today
- Nathan Hale rear (A4): 102 in 2019, 57 today
- Columbus Magnet: 468 in 2019, 329 today
- Nathaniel Ely/Odyssey (B2): 81 in 2019, 77 today
- Marvin Elementary: 623 in 2019, 488 today
- Nathan Hale front (C2): 806 in 2019, 622 today
- Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy: 573 in 2019, 435 today
- West Rocks Middle School: 1104 in 2019, 835 today
- Brookside Elementary: 396 in 2019, 329 today
- Fox Run Elementary: 669 in 2019, 522 today
This appears to reverse a trend. In 2013, the year Democratic former Police Chief Harry Rilling challenged Republican incumbent Richard Moccia and won, the total turnout for the day was 16,520 votes cast, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. It dropped precipitously in 2015, his first challenge for reelection, but has gone up steadily since then.
- 2013: 16,520 votes cast
- 2015: 13,269 votes cast
- 2017: 14,314 votes cast
- 2019: 15,829 votes cast
The candidates are:
Mayor
- Harry Rilling, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
- Jonathan Riddle, Republican
Town Clerk
- Rick McQuaid, Republican incumbent, cross-endorsed by Democrats
Board of Education at large
(Four seats available)
- Colin Hosten, Democrat, Working Families Party(incumbent)
- Kara Baekey, Democrat, Working Families Party
- Sheri McCready Brown, Democrat, Working Families Party
- Janine Randolph, Democrat, Working Families Party
- Shirley Mosby, Independents for Norwalk
- Alex Kemeny, Independents for Norwalk
- Jody Sattler, Independents for Norwalk
- Katherine (Price) Snedaker, Independents for Norwalk
Common Council at large
(Five seats available)
- Barbara Smyth, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
- Greg Burnett, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
- Dominique Johnson, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
- Josh Goldstein, Democrat, Working Families Party
- Nora Niedzielski-Eichner, Democrat, Working Families Party
- Enrique Santiago, Republican
- Richard Bonenfant, Republican
- Matthew Merluzzi, Republican
- Lisa Brinton, Independents for Norwalk
Council District A
(Two seats available)
- David Heuvelman, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
- Nicol Ayers, Democrat
- Luis Estrella, Republican
- Chris Morales, Independents for Norwalk
Council District B
(Two seats available)
- Darlene Young, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
- Diana Révolus, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
Council District C
(Two seats available)
- Jenn McMurrer, Democrat, Working Families Party
- John Kydes, Democrat (incumbent)
- Read Auerbach, Republican
- Scott Goodwin, Independents for Norwalk
Council District D
(Two seats available)
- Tom Keegan, Republican (incumbent)
- Diane Jellerette, Democrat, Working Families Party
- Heidi Alterman, Democrat, Working Families Party
- Heather Dunn, Independents for Norwalk
Council District E
(Two seats available)
- Lisa Shanahan, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
- Tom Livingston, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
- Andrew Anello, Republican
- Heather Schneider, Independents for Norwalk
First Taxing District Commissioner
- Elsa Peterson Obuchowski (incumbent)
- Karen Doyle Lyons, Republican
First Taxing District Treasurer
- Rosa Murray, Democrat (incumbent)
- John Miller, Republican
Second Taxing District Commissioner
- Sandra Stokes, Democrat (incumbent)
- Mary Mann, Democrat (incumbent)
Second Taxing District Treasurer
- Darlene Young, Democrat (incumbent)
Third Taxing District Commissioner
- Johnnie Mae Weldon, Democrat (incumbent)
- Suzanne Buffone, Republican
Third Taxing District Treasurer
- Read Auerbach, Republican (incumbent)
Sixth Taxing District Commissioner
- Priscilla Feral, Democrat
- Andy Meyerson, Independents for Norwalk
Sixth Taxing District Treasurer
- Gilbert Kernan, Republican
Selectman
- Andy Garfunkel, Democrat (incumbent)
- Samuel Pride, Democrat (incumbent)
- Shannon O’Toole Giandurco, Republican
- Kathryn Martino, Republican
- Denise Chicatell Brown, Independents for Norwalk
- Jo Bennett, Independents for Norwalk
City Sheriff
- Bobby Burgess, Democrat (incumbent)
- Ron Paladino, Republican
- Joe Maddafari, Independents for Norwalk
Constable
(Seven seats available)
- Ernie Dumas, Democrat (incumbent)
- Jalin Sead, Democrat (incumbent)
- Beth Siegelbaum, Democrat
- Johnnie Mae Weldon, Democrat (incumbent)
- Ray Cooke, Republican (incumbent)
- Peter Bondi, Republican (incumbent)
- John Romano, Republican (incumbent)
- Frank Mauro, Republican (incumbent)
- Erik Anderson, Independents for Norwalk
- Jeff Rollings, Independents for Norwalk
City Treasurer
- Joe Tamburri, Democrat (incumbent)
- Jerry Petrini, Republican
This story was originally published Oct. 10. It’s been reposted as a reminder.