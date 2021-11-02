2021: Getting out the vote?

NORWALK, Conn. – Turnout is down as voters go to the polls Tuesday.

The total number of voters who have cast ballots as of noon is 4,819, according to Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells. In 2019, the noon total was 6,218. In 2017, it was 5,845.

It’s down at all the polls, technically speaking – Rowayton Elementary School is about the same as two years ago but there’s a slight drop nevertheless: in 2019, the noon count at Rowayton was 441. Today, it’s 436.

Compare that to:

Tracey Elementary: 376 in 2019, 275 today

Elementary: 376 in 2019, 275 today St. Mary’s : 259 in 2019, 179 today

: 259 in 2019, 179 today Kendall Elementary: 320 in 2019, 235 today

Elementary: 320 in 2019, 235 today Nathan Hale rear (A4): 102 in 2019, 57 today

rear (A4): 102 in 2019, 57 today Columbus Magnet: 468 in 2019, 329 today

Magnet: 468 in 2019, 329 today Nathaniel Ely/Odyssey (B2): 81 in 2019, 77 today

(B2): 81 in 2019, 77 today Marvin Elementary: 623 in 2019, 488 today

Elementary: 623 in 2019, 488 today Nathan Hale front (C2): 806 in 2019, 622 today

front (C2): 806 in 2019, 622 today Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy: 573 in 2019, 435 today

STEAM Academy: 573 in 2019, 435 today West Rocks Middle School: 1104 in 2019, 835 today

Middle School: 1104 in 2019, 835 today Brookside Elementary: 396 in 2019, 329 today

Elementary: 396 in 2019, 329 today Fox Run Elementary: 669 in 2019, 522 today

This appears to reverse a trend. In 2013, the year Democratic former Police Chief Harry Rilling challenged Republican incumbent Richard Moccia and won, the total turnout for the day was 16,520 votes cast, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. It dropped precipitously in 2015, his first challenge for reelection, but has gone up steadily since then.

2013 : 16,520 votes cast

: 16,520 votes cast 2015 : 13,269 votes cast

: 13,269 votes cast 2017 : 14,314 votes cast

: 14,314 votes cast 2019: 15,829 votes cast

The candidates are:

Mayor

Harry Rilling , Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent) Jonathan Riddle, Republican

Town Clerk

Rick McQuaid, Republican incumbent, cross-endorsed by Democrats

Board of Education at large

(Four seats available)

Colin Hosten , Democrat, Working Families Party(incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party(incumbent) Kara Baekey , Democrat, Working Families Party

, Democrat, Working Families Party Sheri McCready Brown , Democrat, Working Families Party

, Democrat, Working Families Party Janine Randolph , Democrat, Working Families Party

, Democrat, Working Families Party Shirley Mosby , Independents for Norwalk

, Independents for Norwalk Alex Kemeny , Independents for Norwalk

, Independents for Norwalk Jody Sattler , Independents for Norwalk

, Independents for Norwalk Katherine (Price) Snedaker, Independents for Norwalk

Common Council at large

(Five seats available)

Barbara Smyth , Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent) Greg Burnett , Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent) Dominique Johnson , Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent) Josh Goldstein , Democrat, Working Families Party

, Democrat, Working Families Party Nora Niedzielski-Eichner , Democrat, Working Families Party

, Democrat, Working Families Party Enrique Santiago , Republican

, Republican Richard Bonenfant , Republican

, Republican Matthew Merluzzi , Republican

, Republican Lisa Brinton, Independents for Norwalk

Council District A

(Two seats available)

David Heuvelman , Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent) Nicol Ayers , Democrat

, Democrat Luis Estrella , Republican

, Republican Chris Morales, Independents for Norwalk

Council District B

(Two seats available)

Darlene Young , Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent) Diana Révolus, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

Council District C

(Two seats available)

Jenn McMurrer , Democrat, Working Families Party

, Democrat, Working Families Party John Kydes , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Read Auerbach , Republican

, Republican Scott Goodwin, Independents for Norwalk

Council District D

(Two seats available)

Tom Keegan , Republican (incumbent)

, Republican (incumbent) Diane Jellerette , Democrat, Working Families Party

, Democrat, Working Families Party Heidi Alterman , Democrat, Working Families Party

, Democrat, Working Families Party Heather Dunn, Independents for Norwalk

Council District E

(Two seats available)

Lisa Shanahan , Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent) Tom Livingston , Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent) Andrew Anello , Republican

, Republican Heather Schneider, Independents for Norwalk

First Taxing District Commissioner

Elsa Peterson Obuchowski (incumbent)

(incumbent) Karen Doyle Lyons, Republican

First Taxing District Treasurer

Rosa Murray , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) John Miller, Republican

Second Taxing District Commissioner

Sandra Stokes , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Mary Mann, Democrat (incumbent)

Second Taxing District Treasurer

Darlene Young, Democrat (incumbent)

Third Taxing District Commissioner

Johnnie Mae Weldon , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Suzanne Buffone, Republican

Third Taxing District Treasurer

Read Auerbach, Republican (incumbent)

Sixth Taxing District Commissioner

Priscilla Feral , Democrat

, Democrat Andy Meyerson, Independents for Norwalk

Sixth Taxing District Treasurer

Gilbert Kernan, Republican

Selectman

Andy Garfunkel , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Samuel Pride , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Shannon O’Toole Giandurco , Republican

, Republican Kathryn Martino , Republican

, Republican Denise Chicatell Brown , Independents for Norwalk

, Independents for Norwalk Jo Bennett, Independents for Norwalk

City Sheriff

Bobby Burgess , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Ron Paladino , Republican

, Republican Joe Maddafari, Independents for Norwalk

Constable

(Seven seats available)

Ernie Dumas , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Jalin Sead , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Beth Siegelbaum , Democrat

, Democrat Johnnie Mae Weldon , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Ray Cooke , Republican (incumbent)

, Republican (incumbent) Peter Bondi , Republican (incumbent)

, Republican (incumbent) John Romano , Republican (incumbent)

, Republican (incumbent) Frank Mauro , Republican (incumbent)

, Republican (incumbent) Erik Anderson , Independents for Norwalk

, Independents for Norwalk Jeff Rollings, Independents for Norwalk

City Treasurer

Joe Tamburri , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Jerry Petrini, Republican

This story was originally published Oct. 10. It’s been reposted as a reminder.

