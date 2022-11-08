2022: Getting out the vote?

Updated 7:05 p.m.: New stats.

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s voter turnout numbers are lower than the last midterm election, according to stats from Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells.

The total number of voters who had cast ballots at the polls as of 6 p.m. was 21,749. In 2018, the 6 p.m. total provided by Wells was 26,773.

Despite that data, multiple people working the polls said people seem excited and turnout is up. It’s good for a non-Presidential year, said Susan Hatcher, moderator at Fox Run Elementary School.

At 6 p.m. in 2020, when Donald Trump and Joe Biden topped the ballot, 24,853 ballots were cast at the polls.

Town Clerk Rick McQuaid said 3,450 Norwalk voters requested absentee ballots and 3,106 had been returned. “I was expecting 5000 since each Governor candidate sent applications out. About 1500 more than 2016.”

Original story:

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s voter turnout numbers are lower than the last midterm election but do not include absentee ballots.

The total number of voters who had cast ballots at the polls as of 10 a.m. was 7,238, according to Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells. In 2018, the 10 a.m. total was 10,381.

Wells said Norwalk has 3,057 absentee ballots this year. He reported 1,841 absentee ballots in 2018.

