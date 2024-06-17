Quantcast
,

“Bulls of Wall Street” exhibit awarded $24k grant for Lockwood-Mathews 2025 reopening

By


“Bulls of Wall St.” Exhibition will coincide with the May 2025 reopening
of the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

Curator Alexander Dubois’ new exhibition, Bulls of Wall Street: High Finance, Power, and Social Change in Victorian America, which will coincide with the May 2025 reopening of the renovated Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, has received a $24,500 Connecticut Humanities Implementation Grant. 

Dubois’ presentation focuses on nineteenth century New York Stock Exchange Treasurer LeGrand Lockwood, the wealthy Norwalker credited with building the landmark manse that bears his name. Lockwood’s ruthless contemporaries, Cornelius Vanderbilt, Jay Gould, and James Fisk, share the spotlight, as does sad evidence of  Wall Street’s “glass ceiling” that limited women and other marginalized groups’ potential for success in the financial sphere.

Dubois’ collaborators are noted historians/authors/archivists Shane White, John E. Herzog, Janice Traflet, and Steve Wheeler.

New York Stock Exchange Treasurer LeGrand Lockwood, the wealthy Norwalker credited with building the landmark manse that bears his name.

According to a news release, the Mansion Museum’s Executive Director Susan Gilgore and its Chairman Douglas Hempstead said: “We are very grateful to Connecticut Humanities for awarding critical funding to this thought-provoking and exciting exhibition on 19th century American finance. We also thank all our legislators for their continued efforts in supporting the inspiring programs that LMMM can offer to its diverse communities with CTH’s support.” 

CT Humanities Executive Director Jason R. Mancini said, “With dozens of compelling applications requesting nearly $700,000, this was a very competitive round of grants.  We are proud to support these projects, which highlight important humanities themes at organizations across the state.  We hope that Connecticut residents and visitors will explore and enjoy the rich stories of our state’s cultural organizations.”       

More Bulls of Wall Street details are at Bulls of Wall Street: High Finance, Power, and Social Change in Victorian America – The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum.

CT Humanities’ website is at cthumanities.org.

Recommended

Lamont visits Norwalk to tout state redevelopment grants
Lamont visits Norwalk to tout state redevelopment grants
Public workshops on Charter Revision kick off tonight
Public workshops on Charter Revision kick off tonight
Music Theatre of Connecticut launches summer cabaret series
Music Theatre of Connecticut launches summer cabaret series

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Board of Education takes steps toward superintendent contract extension

Cops search Washington St. smoke shops, arrest workers

McMurrer and Murray resign from Common Council

Norwalk approves funding for design of ‘important’ NRVT spur

New “multipurpose driveway and trail” coming to Tracey Elementary School

Recent Comments