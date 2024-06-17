“Bulls of Wall Street” exhibit awarded $24k grant for Lockwood-Mathews 2025 reopening

“Bulls of Wall St.” Exhibition will coincide with the May 2025 reopening

of the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

Curator Alexander Dubois’ new exhibition, Bulls of Wall Street: High Finance, Power, and Social Change in Victorian America, which will coincide with the May 2025 reopening of the renovated Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, has received a $24,500 Connecticut Humanities Implementation Grant.

Dubois’ presentation focuses on nineteenth century New York Stock Exchange Treasurer LeGrand Lockwood, the wealthy Norwalker credited with building the landmark manse that bears his name. Lockwood’s ruthless contemporaries, Cornelius Vanderbilt, Jay Gould, and James Fisk, share the spotlight, as does sad evidence of Wall Street’s “glass ceiling” that limited women and other marginalized groups’ potential for success in the financial sphere.

Dubois’ collaborators are noted historians/authors/archivists Shane White, John E. Herzog, Janice Traflet, and Steve Wheeler.

According to a news release, the Mansion Museum’s Executive Director Susan Gilgore and its Chairman Douglas Hempstead said: “We are very grateful to Connecticut Humanities for awarding critical funding to this thought-provoking and exciting exhibition on 19th century American finance. We also thank all our legislators for their continued efforts in supporting the inspiring programs that LMMM can offer to its diverse communities with CTH’s support.”

CT Humanities Executive Director Jason R. Mancini said, “With dozens of compelling applications requesting nearly $700,000, this was a very competitive round of grants. We are proud to support these projects, which highlight important humanities themes at organizations across the state. We hope that Connecticut residents and visitors will explore and enjoy the rich stories of our state’s cultural organizations.”

CT Humanities’ website is at cthumanities.org.