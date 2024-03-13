3rd Police Officer Arrested, Chief Vows Investigation

A Norwalk police officer was arrested by state troopers on Saturday, March 9, following an alleged road rage incident on the Merritt Parkway.

David Vetare, 54, was the third Norwalk police officer to be arrested in less than a month.

That prompted Norwalk Police Chief James P. Walsh to issue a public statement last night acknowledging the string of arrests had created “challenging circumstances” and “understandably raised concerns and shaken the trust that we have worked tirelessly to build within our community.”

Walsh said the department was “committed to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation into these matters.”

According to a Criminal Information Summary released by the State Police, officer Vetare admitted to involvement in the incident, which resulted in him being charged with Second-Degree Reckless Endangerment, Second-Degree Breach of Peace, Reckless Driving, and Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle with intent to Harass or Intimidate.

The summary says that last Saturday at around noon troopers were dispatched to the area of exit 6 on southbound Route 25 where a complainant reported the incident.

The complainant said that, while traveling northbound on the Merritt Parkway between exit 44 and 49 in Trumbull, her vehicle was struck by an object thrown by the operator of a tan GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle during a road rage incident.

The complainant also reported the Yukon’s operator began following her and attempted to run her off the road.

The complainant provided the Yukon’s license plate registration. Troopers later located the vehicle and Vetare, the summary says.

Vetare was issued a misdemeanor summons for the charges with a $5,000 non-surety bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned March 20 in state Superior Court in Bridgeport.

Vetare was appointed to the Norwalk Police Department in October 1992.

On February 15, Norwalk Police Sgt. Shannon Sherry was arrested by warrant following a State Police investigation of a 2023 two-vehicle collision on Interstate 84 that resulted in a fatality.

Sherry, who was off-duty and driving his personal car, was charged with Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle, a felony, and Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane.

Walsh placed Sherry on administrative leave and said the department’s Internal Affairs Unit would investigate the incident.

Sherry, a patrol supervisor, was appointed to the department in September 2004.

The following week, on February 23, Norwalk Police Officer Hector Delgado was charged by Bridgeport Police with third-degree stalking and second-degree harassment. Walsh placed him on administrative leave, with his duty firearm seized and his police powers suspended.

It was Delgado’s third arrest since being appointed a Norwalk officer in November 1993.

Chief Walsh’s statement Tuesday night, posted on the department’s Facebook site:

“I write to you today amidst challenging circumstances that have undoubtedly affected our community and the Norwalk Police Department. The recent arrest of three of our officers has understandably raised concerns and shaken the trust that we have worked tirelessly to build within our community.

“First and foremost, I want to extend my deepest reassurance to our community members: your safety and trust remain our top priorities. While recent events may cause uncertainty, I want to emphasize that these actions do not define our department as a whole. We are committed to transparency, accountability, and upholding the highest standards of integrity.

“To our dedicated officers, I understand that recent events may have left many of you feeling disheartened and uncertain. Please know that you have my full support and that of the entire leadership team. The actions of a few individuals do not reflect the values and dedication that you bring to your roles each day. Thank you for your continued dedication, resilience, and commitment to serving and protecting our community.

“As we move forward, I want to assure the community that we are committed to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation into these matters.”

Walsh did not indicate whether Vetare had been placed on leave.