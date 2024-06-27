4 Takeaways from the June 25 Common Council meeting

The Norwalk Common Council on June 25

Council approves funding plan for schools.

Following the Finance and Claims Committee meeting last week, the Council unanimously approved plans to fund the new high school and the elementary school. The council approved appropriating $189 million to cover most of the cost of Norwalk High School—in addition to the $50 million the council had previously authorized for the project. It also approved reallocating $19 million in bonds that were previously authorized for the South Norwalk School to Norwalk High School, since the South Norwalk School got approved for 60% state reimbursement.

Also, as part of the funding package, the council approved $15 million in short-term bonds, which Jared Schmitt, the city’s chief financial officer, said would allow flexibility in paying for projects while waiting for state reimbursement.

“What the $15 million is going to do is fill in at those points in time when we may need some cash on hand,” he said. “As we’re applying for the reimbursement for the project as it goes along, there may be a lag in time where we don’t have the grant from the state. And so this is kind of gap money—the $15 million would be bond anticipation notes to use for a short period of time. Typically we use those for up to one to three years, not like not a typical general obligation bond which usually goes 10, 20, 30 years.”

New grant funds for policing speed and aggressive driving

The council voted to accept a $72,257 grant from the Connecticut Department of Transportation to address speeding and aggressive driving on city roads. According to a memo from Police Chief James Walsh, from 2020 to 2022, aggressive driving-related crashes in Norwalk are up nearly 30%, based on data from the UCONN Crash Data Repository. Walsh said this data shows the city “would benefit from additional police presence and enforcement on our roadways.”

The grant would help target enforcement to the “most problematic areas in Norwalk,” which Walsh said are the “main thoroughfares which serve as the municipal arteries of the city,” as well as “additional primary roads used to access these thoroughfares.”

Based on data, aggressive driving behaviors increase Friday through Monday, so that is when Walsh said they’ll be increasing their enforcement.

Mayor Harry Rilling highlights Complete Streets demonstration project

On Sunday, more than 35 members of the public, along with Common Council members and city staff, worked on the interaction of North Main and Ann Street to highlight what a Complete Streets design might look like.

“They painted an intersection at North Main Street and Ann—they helped paint an additional crosswalk at the north side of the intersection, refreshed all crosswalks, provided a median refuge island and a parklet,” Rilling said. “It was really, really great to see so many people come out and help us do that work.”

South Norwalk Library gets refreshed

Rilling also highlighted the new renovations at the South Norwalk Library, which were unveiled last week and made possible through about $91,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“It was a long time coming for the South Norwalk Library,” he said. “It’s a place where people in South Norwalk go all the time. There’s so much that can occur in the library. And I was really pleased to see that. Actually, there’s an increase in usage as well. So it’s really nice to see that it’s a place where young people can go and not so young people can go and get on the internet, read, and learn.”