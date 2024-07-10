46th Oysterfest entertainment lineup includes a special treat for “Swifties”

The 46th annual Norwalk Oyster Festival is planned for Friday Sep. 6, Saturday Sep. 7, and Sunday Sep. 8 at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 42 Seaview Avenue. According to a news release, you can get tickets now at https://www.seaport.org/, or buy them at the gate.

Here’s the lineup of exciting musical acts scheduled to perform on the Optimum Main Stage:

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes: Rock & soul icon Southside Johnny Lyon and his massive horn band the Jukes have been electrifying audiences worldwide ever since they emerged from south Jersey in the mid-1970s. Drawing upon material from the twenty-seven albums they’ve released, the fabled group is a major chapter in pop music lore, and it’s always party time from the moment they hit the stage. Don’t miss this chance to see them up close. (Friday, Sep. 6 at 8:30 p.m.)

Mike DelGuidice: When Norwalk favorite Mike DelGuidice isn’t touring the world as a ten-year member of Billy Joel’s band, he finds time to perform with his own powerful coterie of musicians, delivering elaborate classic rock covers, original tunes, and, yes, favorites from the timeless Billy Joel songbook. Expect Mike and his band to once again raise the roof as they’ve done at previous Oyster Festivals. Country-rocker JD Leonard will open, offering songs from his album Just Drive. (Saturday, Sep. 7 at 7 p.m.)

Drew Angus: Fronting a tight, well-rehearsed combo, smooth-voiced Angus has a friendly, casual demeanor well-matched to his melodic array of originals and cover tunes. If you already attended the Festival on Friday or Saturday, he’s worth a return trip on Sunday. Following his set, Swifties will enjoy “Let’s Sing Taylor,” a Taylor Swift tribute. (Sunday, Sep. 8 at 2:30 p.m.)

Norwalk Seaport Association President and Norwalk Oyster Festival Chairman Mike Reilly said “This is the last big event of the summer that is put together to support the continuing restoration of the Sheffield Island Lighthouse. We have a variety of top entertainment that will please all age groups. It’s a great family-fun event that won’t break the bank because all the entertainment is included with the price of the ticket. We couldn’t put this festival together without the support of our many sponsors including our Presenting Sponsor, First County Bank, and Optimum for our Main Stage sponsor.”

