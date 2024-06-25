5 takeaways from the Norwalk Affordable Housing Plan Committee meeting

The Affordable Housing Plan Advisory Committee on Monday, June 24.

One-third of Norwalk households are paying more than 30 percent of their incomes on housing, the Affordable Housing Plan Advisory Committee learned Monday, when it met to discuss key findings from a consultant’s state-mandated report on the city’s housing needs.

Kevin Dwarka, a land use and economic consultant who is working with Allee King Rosen & Fleming on an affordable housing plan, also said homeownership rates have fallen from 65 percent to 55 percent over the last 10 years. “It has become hard to become a homeowner,” he said.

AKRF is in phase 4 of the plan, which was launched in November of last year at an in-person meeting. The plan must be completed by this fall to comply with Connecticut’s General Statute 8-30j.

“The assessment reflects a combination of information gathered over the last six months, including demographic and housing data, interviews with stakeholders… as well as some findings from the survey,” said Dwarka.

Here’s a look at the 5 takeaways from the report:

The financial burden for Norwalk’s community is high for renters and homeowners of all income levels.

“More than a third of households are cost-burdened as measured by paying more than 30% of their income toward housing,” Dwarka said.

In addition, if households are earning less than the state median income of $75,000, 85% of them would be even more cost-burdened. Dwarka explained that the data shows what a pervasive issue affordability is, with households of various income levels facing challenges in meeting their costs.

Many renters make below 83% of the state median income (SMI), while housing is priced for households that make more than 83% of the SMI.

The majority of rentals being built in Norwalk aren’t financially accessible to people living below the SMI, which raises questions about who the “preferred” renters are in the new apartment developments.

“To change that gap, there’s going to be a change in production of rental housing so that it can dive deeper into levels of affordability.” Dwarka went on to explain that other intersections of costs – like transportation and health care – also play a role in housing cost burdens.

Homeownership rates have fallen from 65% to 55% over the last 10 years.

There’s a focus on working on the policy framework of homeownership to offset displacement and overcome barriers that make it hard to access housing. The plan aims to overcome barriers to housing by removing obstacles along homeownership pathways, including condominiums and limited equity co-ops.

There’s a strong intersection of housing and economic development.

According to aggregate data from 2011 to 2021, the number of jobs in Norwalk has slowly fallen from 44,000 to 38,000. “Of the workers who have jobs in Norwalk, 75% of them don’t live in Norwalk,” Dwarka said.

When economic development shrinks and commercial properties downsize, the city’s burden to raise operating costs through property tax revenue can increase. “Which raises taxes, makes housing less affordable, which in turn moves people out of the city… it makes it harder to sustain economic development,” Dwarka said.

Residents and stakeholders expressed approval of the mass transit interlinking of new housing developments.

There have been concerns that new housing may exacerbate traffic congestion. So, to cope with the number of newcomers, improved transit options are essential to accommodate the increased population.

What’s next for the affordable housing plan?

Define values, goals, and objectives Establish action and implementation plan Assess the impacts and benefits of proposed actions Finalize affordable housing action plan Prepare a guidebook to affordable house plans in Norwalk.

The committee plans to meet once a month until adoption to update residents.