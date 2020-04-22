Deadline for $500 kids’ stimulus payment is today

NORWALK, Conn. — Federal benefit recipients who didn’t file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and who have dependent children qualifying for the $500 per child federal stimulus payment must notify the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) TODAY, Wednesday April 22, in order to receive the $500 per child payment this year, according to a Tuesday press release from Connecticut Association for Human Services (CAHS). Failure to notify the IRS on April 22 will cause the $500 payment(s) to be postponed until a 2020 tax return is filed.

This mandate applies to parents or guardians who get social security, retirement, survivor, disability, or railroad retirement benefits. Those needing to comply may do so via this CAHS-managed portal.

Contact info for CAHS is Connecticut Association for Human Services, Takima Robinson, VITA/Asset Building Program Manager, 110 Bartholomew Ave Suite 4020, Hartford, CT 06106 (860) 951-2212 ext. 229 [email protected]