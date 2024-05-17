Quantcast
50,000 free books being given away Saturday, May 18 at Brien McMahon

By


Once Around the City cube

50,000 free books for all ages will be given away by nonprofit education advocacy organization “First Book” in partnership with American Federation of Teachers, when Norwalk Public Schools and the NPS Coalition of Unions host their annual “Reading Opens the World” event on Saturday May 18 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Brien McMahon High School, located at 300 Highland Avenue.  Bring a bag to carry your books away. 

Books in Spanish will be included in the mix.  

According to a news release, activities will include face painting, obstacle courses, food trucks, storytellers, and hockey lessons with the New York Rangers.

Beginning at 11:00, local dignitaries will speak, including NPS Superintendent of Schools  Alexandra Estrella, Mayor Harry Rilling, Connecticut Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Charles Hewes, Norwalk Board of Education Chair Diana Carpio, American Federation of Teachers Connecticut President Jan Hochadel, Connecticut AFL-CIO Secretary/Treasurer Shellye Davis, and Norwalk Federation of Education Personnel President Hope Wyatt.

First Book’s website is at First Book: Equal Access to Quality Education for Kids in Need.  The latest episode of their “Pass the Torch of Reading” series is at First Book 2024 – Episode Two (Pass the Torch of Reading) (youtube.com)

Kosta Diamantis arrested, charged with school construction extortion
Students to celebrate CMS 40th anniversary Olympic Torch run
Once Around the City
Annual Veterans Memorial Ceremony this Sunday

