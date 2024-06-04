Quantcast

54th Annual River Ramble in Pinkney Park, Sunday July 13

Rowayton River Ramble will be held July 13th this year.

Summer in Norwalk wouldn’t be complete without the Rowayton Civic Association’s “River Ramble” in Pinkney Park,  planned for Saturday July 13 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.  A news release promises live music, raw bar, legendary Grill Boys’ cuisine, plus libations from Beer Boys and Girls.  There’ll be plenty of kids’ activities as well, what with games, a petting zoo, pony rides, water slides, dunk tank, balloon twisters, face painting, hair braiding, Kona ice truck, cotton candy and the cakewalk tradition. 

Pinkney Park is located at located at 177 Rowayton Avenue.                                                                                                                                                                                

