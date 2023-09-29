$5M CIF grant to upgrade wastewater infrastructure in two Norwalk neighborhoods

Tuesday’s Community Investment Fund 2030 Board meeting, as shown on CTN.

A State Committee voted Tuesday to award Norwalk a $5.14 million grant.

It will pay for “a new wastewater infrastructure project to address continuous and erratic flooding in the Lockwood and Heather Lane neighborhoods,” a news release from the Office of State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) said. “The project will separate the combined sanitary and storm system into a separate new storm draining infrastructure.”

“In 2021 we had Tropical Storm Elsa hit Norwalk in July, followed by Hurricane Ida in September. And Lockwood Lane and Heather Lane were once again subject to some of the historic, neighborhood flooding that they’ve have been suffering for years,” Duff is quoted as saying. “This new, huge investment by the state should help alleviate that flooding going forward, if not completely eliminate it. It’s an enormous investment in the quality of life and private property values of Norwalk residents.”

The Community Investment Fund 2030 is a “five year state bond-funded program for financing qualifying economic and community development projects (e.g., brownfield remediation and affordable housing) and small business grants (e.g., revolving loans or start-up funds) in eligible communities,” a State memo explains. “Established in 2021, the program allows eligible municipalities, community development corporations (CDC), and nonprofits to submit funding proposals for eligible projects and grants to a 21-member board.”

Norwalk qualifies as an Alliance District.

Mayor Harry Rilling thanked Duff.

“This funding will improve storm water quality and upgrade critical drainage infrastructure in this community,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “This investment addresses the impacts of climate change by helping to ensure Norwalk residents are equipped with sustainable and resilient infrastructure to mitigate flooding conditions, enhancing the quality of life for the residents in these neighborhoods.”

The investment will “enable the residents of the Lockwood/Heather Lane neighborhood to have a greater quality of life once these much-needed storm drain and sewer system upgrades are complete,” State Rep. Dominique Johnson (D-143) is quoted as saying. “Reducing the frequent flooding these Norwalkers’ experience will protect their homes and streets, and these critical investments to rebuild and improve this infrastructure will give great returns for future generations so they can continue to thrive in their neighborhood, especially as rainfall becomes increasingly unpredictable.”