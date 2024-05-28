61st annual CCNS Art Show coming to The SoNo Collection

Annual art show at SoNo Collection (Credit: CCNSartshow.org)

More than 60 professional artists’ works, highlighted by Cameron Schmitz’ renowned paintings, will be displayed at the 61st annual CCNS Art Show benefitting the show’s exhibitors and Rowayton-based Community Cooperative Nursery School. The show is planned for Friday May 31 from 6 until 10 p.m., and Saturday June 1 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in The SoNo Collection’s M&T Bank Magnificent Room. The SoNo Collection is located at 100 North Water Street in South Norwalk.

According to a news release, the school’s nonprofit status enables a minimum 40% tax deduction for artwork bought at the show.

Friday night’s gala, restricted to age 21 and up, will feature artist meet-and-greets plus music by high energy roots-rockers Funke Your Face at 6 and DJ Are You Feline Me at 8. Food and drink will be provided by sponsors Pinstripes, Jacob’s Pickles, Yardhouse, Nit Noi Provisions, L’Ostal, Rowayton Pizza, Aux Delices, and Baked and Sauced. A 50/50 raffle will round out the festivities.

Cameron Schmitz, one of this year’s highlighted professional artists. (Credit: https://www.cameronschmitz.com/)

Saturday’s all-ages Community Day event will include light bites and coffee. Admission will be free for children under 12 years old.

Tickets must be bought in advance. Get them at https://ccnsartshow.org.

Community Cooperative Nursery School’s website is at Home – Community Cooperative Nursery School (ccnsct.org).