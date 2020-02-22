Religious exemption for vaccinations must end

Medical quacks like chiropractor Jason Jenkins should not be guiding public health policies in my State. Period. Real experts should.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the United States Centers for Disease Control offer abundant information, discussion, and sources regarding the safety and efficacy of the standard battery of vaccines administered to children. Further, their recommendations are unequivocal and unqualified: VACCINES WORK. AND: VACCINES ARE SAFE. AND every child who is medically capable, should be vaccinated for their own safety and for the safety of unvaccinated members of their community, including infants and immune compromised individuals.

Adverse reactions are rare, and the vast majority of those are minor.

Established law and legal precedent clearly empower each State to take actions to protect the health and safety of its citizens and residents. This has never been in dispute.

If you retain the blanket religious exemption, then you are inviting Connecticut to become the next Samoa. And I don’t mean the delicious cookie popularized by Girl Scouts. I mean the South Pacific island nation, which neighbors our country’s colony of American Samoa. Samoa reported a first case of measles (Strain D8) on Sept 30, 2019. A measles outbreak ensued and remains ongoing. So far, 5,707 cases of measles have been confirmed – 3% of the nation’s population. Of these, 83 are fatalities – a kill rate of 1.5%, roughly comparable to the Coronavirus. The majority of deaths were children under the age of 5. It could have been much worse, but 6½ weeks after it started, the government declared a national emergency: all schools were closed, children under 17 were barred from public events, and vaccination became MANDATORY for all residents without a medical exemption. Subsequently, a curfew was imposed, and all unvaccinated families were required to display a red flag or cloth in front of their homes to warn others and to aid mass vaccination efforts. One Samoan anti-vaccination activist was arrested and charged with “incitement against a government order”. Massive medical assistance poured into Samoa from countries all over the world. This is what a measles outbreak looks like, and these are the kinds of steps needed to end it.

It is a known fact that seat belts save lives. They are required by law. Lives are not saved because people decide to buckle up only as their automobile starts crashing. There is no religious exemption for seat belts, or child safety seats for that matter. And, there is no religious exemption for “employees must wash hands.” Let’s be sensible.

John Levin