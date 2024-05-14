8th annual NICE Festival to be held July 6 at Oyster Shell Park

More than 5,000 attendees are expected to descend upon Norwalk for the 8th Annual NICE Festival (Norwalk International Cultural Exchange) on Saturday, July 6 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.at Oyster Shell Park located off North Water Street in SoNo. Headliner Brandon “TAZ” Niederauer, an explosive goodtime hard rocker can be expected to elevate the crowd. He’ll be supported by jazz pianist Ophelia Handberry, inspirational singer/guitarist Riki Stevens, and a host of international dancers and drummers.

According to a news release, “The mission of NICE is to encourage the various groups that make up our society to learn about each other’s traditions and customs in order to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of what each group brings to our community.”

There’s no admission charge, although donations to maintain successive festivals will be requested. NICE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Updates will be posted ongoing at Norwalk NICE Festival.