Norwalk water district officials detail drought data points

NORWALK, Conn. — The water reservoirs serving Norwalk are probably at 47 percent capacity, water district leaders said Thursday.

“If it gets much worse, we’re prepared to put boots on the ground and start driving around and looking for people that are in violation (of drought restrictions) and warning them to turn off their water,” interim South North Electric and Water (SNEW) General Manager Alan Huth said to the Common Council Health and Public Safety Committee.

Huth and First Taxing District Manager of Water Treatment and Supply Michael Elliott emphasized that the problem is the lack of rain, not Norwalk’s development. The entire state is in a drought, although Bridgeport has an excess of water because its system was “built for a heavy industrial city that all the industry is gone,” Huth said.

“Aquarian in the process of upgrading a regional pipeline to bring water more water down to Southern Connecticut. Both the First District and us have an informal verbal agreement with Aquarian at this point that we can elect to purchase some water from them if we need to,” Huth said.

Mayor Harry Rilling declared a water emergency on Sept. 5. Usage restrictions are in place and violators can be fined $90 a day.

The first trigger for a drought announcement is reservoirs at 49 percent of capacity, Huth said. As of Monday, SNEW had 46 percent and is probably at 45 or 44 percent now. The First Taxing District was at 49 percent Monday and is probably at 47 percent now, Elliott said.

“Typically, at this time of year, we will be at 69 percent in our reservoirs,” he said.

The next drought trigger is 40 percent, but keep in mind, Norwalk is a couple of percentage points better off than during the 2016 drought, Huth said.

The First Taxing District is less reservoir dependent but is using its wells to the “very maximum at this point,” Elliott said. “But the groundwater levels are going down.”

“Traditionally, our October and November are very dry,” Elliott said. The rainfall is a little less than it was in 2016 but the reservoirs were a little bit lower than they are now.

“They got as low as 29 percent around Halloween,” he said. “So we’re on a not too dissimilar track unfortunately.”

Part of 1TD’s problem is well contamination, he said. The Kellogg-Deering wellfield was shut down for PFA presence and recently, the state shut down wells because of high levels of manganese, Elliot said. The district has five wells and three have been offline for at least a year and a half.

The district has been awarded a loan through a state program for funding water utility projects but “those things also take time to get the paperwork set up, etc.,” Elliott said. So treating the water is a three to five year program.

Separately, 1TD is setting up a program to remove the manganese as a precursor to removing the PFAs, and that will take up to a year and a half, Elliott said. “We know what the limits are for that. And that’s tried and tried and proven technology for many years.”

It’s not uncommon for reservoirs not to fill up until January or February, he said. “there has to be a lot of rainfall in order to because it soaks into the ground… Alan and I have been sitting there and watching all these really nice intense storms wandering north or south of us. And it’s just the luck of the draw. The forecast is for it to continue like this for a while.”

COVID-19 is another factor – usage went up significantly “pretty early on,” because people were home and gardening and cleaning up, Huth said.

Committee Chairman Nick Sacchinelli (D-At Large) pressed for information about development.

“We’ve had a lot of comments floating around social media, in response to the Mayor’s announcements of the water emergency and the fact that the city has been expanding, and there’s concerns from the population,” Sacchinelli said.

“Our water use is actually trending down slightly in the last 10 years,” Huth said. “And a lot of that is due to high efficiency appliances, and faucets and so on and so forth.”

Huth said he’s been speaking with Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin about this topic. In 2010 the water usage was about 2087 million gallons and now it’s 1717 million gallons.

“The numbers speak for themselves, they are somewhat dropping,” Huth said. “Now, I’m not saying that that’s going to be the case forever. They could go up. But we have we pay engineering firms to study our water supply, and according to the studies, we’re OK. The drought is the drought, we haven’t had any rain.”

Elliott said that 15 to 20 years ago, the First Taxing District was producing about 2,000 million gallons but now it’s down, more than 1.5 million gallons.

“So there’s been a significant drop off of consumption, and we still have the same facilities and resources,” Elliott said. “You know, the question is, how much is climate change going to be changing that and in what direction? And certainly we’re seeing a lot of, a couple of, back-to-back droughts or close-to-each-other droughts.”

His district’s studies say the same thing as SNEW’s: “The increase in demand that’s being projected is very small. It’ll be 2050-2060 before, using those projections, we have any need to look for other sources and things may be very different by then.”

Ordinance Committee Chairwoman Lisa Shanahan (D-District E) asked the men if they’d be interested in restricting irrigation to two days a week during the season, whether or not there’s a drought, as neighboring communities have. Huth and Elliot said they are “definitely interested.”