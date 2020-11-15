Donate a turkey or an old pumpkin, check out a nursery school

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements:

Rowayton nursey school virtual open house

virtual open house Carver seeks turkeys, gift cards or cash

seeks turkeys, gift cards or cash Turn your pumpkins into compost

Learn about a nursery school

Community Cooperative Nursery School will hold a “virtual open house” via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 17, according to a Next Door post. Participants will be able to learn the attributes and meet the staff of this National Association for the Education of Young Children-accredited institution. The Zoom link is said to be available by emailing [email protected] The school’s website is https://ccnsct.org/.

Donate Thanksgiving dinner to needy families

Longstanding Norwalk charitable organization The Carver Foundation seeks donations of turkeys, gift cards, or cash to provide Thanksgiving dinners for up to 125 families, according to a Next Door post. Deliveries will be welcome at The Carver Center, 7 Academy St., Norwalk, up until Nov. 23. To coordinate the dropoff, call (203) 838 4305. The Carver Center website is at www.carvernorwalk.org.

Post Halloween Jack-O-Compost

Your leftover pumpkins can be dropped off for composting through December at Rowayton Community Center, 33 Highland Ave., Norwalk (behind the library, across from the equipment garage), according to a press release. Pumpkins should be deposited in the larger toters with signs attached, and should be free of paint, glitter, plastic and glue. Norwalk is said to have composted 28,350 pounds of food since starting its compost program in April.