Norwalk photos: Pricey trash cans

Waste receptacles on Wall Street.

The Norwalk Common Council recently approved a $54,000 expenditure for 20 sets of trash/recycling cans.

It’s the second phase of replacing the old black rusted cans, City Director of Business Development & Tourism Sabrina Godeski told the Council Economic & Community Development Committee in November. The City already purchased 25 sets of cans, a black can for trash and a blue can for recycling, complete with rain guards and locking mechanisms, and spread them around South Norwalk, Wall Street and West Avenue, she said.

“It kind of contains the garbage a little bit better than we had in the past,” she said.

They were paid for by nip bottle money she said.

Norwalk gets about $35,000 every six months from the State’s nip bottle program, Norwalk Director of Management and Budgets Tom Ellis told the Board of Estimate and Taxation in October. The State collects deposits on the miniature alcohol bottles, known for being served on airplanes, and then divvies it up among the municipalities.

Norwalk had received about $111,003 from the relatively new program, he said, as the BET authorized Economic & Community Development to spend the money. “There are some guidelines on how to spend that.”

In November, then-Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D) questioned the cost of the cans.

“Really, $1,350 for garbage?” he asked. “I mean, do these things have WiFi or dump themselves? What am I missing?”

Godeski said ECD looked at several manufacturers and Recycle Away, a Vermont firm, was the only one to service the area. The Department of Public Works strongly recommended the cans with rain guards and locking mechanisms, “which do increase the cost. Our older cans were around the same price, a little bit less.”

The cans are made of steel and powder coated paint, but, “I was astonished at the cost of them as well,” she said.

Meek cast the only no vote at the Committee meeting. The item was approved without comment at the following Council meeting as part of the consent agenda; Meek was present and voted in favor.

Godeski said people rip the liners out of the old cans, which are being replaced in phases. However, old cans in good condition are being kept just in case there’s a need for them.