A $100K scholarship; time to pay your taxes; Lockwood Mathews talk; golf tournament

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

NHS grad gets a $100k scholarship from Kevin’s Fund

gets a $100k scholarship from Kevin’s Fund How to pay your Norwalk property taxes

your Norwalk property taxes Civil War textiles – and the feelings behind them – to be discussed

– and the feelings behind them – to be discussed Stamford golf tourney will benefit Rowayton Hose Company

Koletsos winds Eidt scholarship

The 25th annual $100,000 Kevin M. Eidt Memorial Scholarship was recently awarded to Norwalk High School (NHS) 2021 grad Alexandra Koletsos, whose “depth of commitment and breadth of interests, involvements, and accomplishments across the spectrum of academics, athletics, arts, and community and religious service” made her this year’s “most outstanding senior.”

Koletsos, who received her award from Fund Selection Committee Chair Gregory Calnon, maintained a 4.9 grade point average throughout senior year, captained the cross country team, represented NHS at the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference awards banquet, played in the NHS orchestra for four years, volunteered at Maplewood Senior Living and at Norwalk Public Library, tutored at Kumon Math and Reading Center, and belongs to NHS service club BROWN, (Bears Reaching Out Within Norwalk) and the Greek Orthodox Youth of America. She will attend Columbia University this fall.

Known as Kevin’s Fund, the 501(c)(3) program honors NHS 1996 co-valedictorian Kevin M. Eidt who succumbed to cardiac arrest while a freshman at Boston College. His family and friends created the fund as a one-time event, but instead it became an ongoing annual program, awarding nearly $2.4 million across 182 scholarships thus far.

For the 2021–22 academic year, Kevin’s Fund will be providing financial support to 12 students matriculating at Cornell, Virginia, Liberty, Columbia, Boston College (two), Notre Dame, University of Connecticut, Fairfield University, Champlain, Belmont, and Florida Atlantic, according to a press release.

The City of Norwalk proclaimed June 25 as Kevin M. Eidt Memorial Scholarship Fund Day. Norwalk’s St. Jerome Youth Room was named in Eidt’s honor, as was the NHS National Honor Society Chapter.

Website: Kevin’s Fund

Instructions from the Norwalk Tax Collector

Norwalk tax bills were mailed to city taxpayers beginning on June 21, for the first installment of property tax on real estate, motor vehicles, business personal property, and sewer use as reflected on the October 1, 2020 Grand List. The bills are due on July 1. Taxpayers have until Monday August 2, 2021 to pay without being charged interest.

Payments received Aug. 3- Aug. 31 will be subject to 3% interest (1.5% per month for July and August). Non-receipt of a tax bill doesn’t exempt the taxpayer from being charged interest, and state law prohibits granting of exceptions. You can see what you owe here.

Where to pay:

Tax Collector’s Office , City Hall, 125 East Avenue, 1st floor, Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., no appointment needed. Checks, money orders, cash, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards may be used.

, City Hall, 125 East Avenue, 1st floor, Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., no appointment needed. Checks, money orders, cash, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards may be used. Norwalk branches of Bankwell, M & T Bank, Fairfield County Bank, Patriot National Bank, Webster Bank, and Norwalk Bank and Trust (subject to the individual banks’ COVID protocols if any). The service is free, and while taxpayers don’t have to be a customer of the bank, you will need to present your current tax bill. The banks will only accept payments through August 2

of Bankwell, M & T Bank, Fairfield County Bank, Patriot National Bank, Webster Bank, and Norwalk Bank and Trust (subject to the individual banks’ COVID protocols if any). The service is free, and while taxpayers don’t have to be a customer of the bank, you will need to present your current tax bill. The banks will only accept payments through August 2 By phone at (203) 318-9523, using credit cards, debit cards, ATM cards, or electronic check (“E-Check” or ACH payment). The charge for an E-Check is $1.25.

at (203) 318-9523, using credit cards, debit cards, ATM cards, or electronic check (“E-Check” or ACH payment). The charge for an E-Check is $1.25. By mail , using the response envelope mailed with the tax bill. Payments postmarked by USPS on or before August 2 will be considered timely regardless of when the Tax Collector receives them.

, using the response envelope mailed with the tax bill. Payments postmarked by USPS on or before August 2 will be considered timely regardless of when the Tax Collector receives them. Online at www.invoicecloud.com/cityofnorwalkct

Warning: Taxpayers using their own bank’s electronic or telephone bill payment service assume a risk, because electronic payments lack a postmark and will therefore be deemed late if not received by the Tax Collector on or before August 2. Also, inability to process an electronic payment due to an information error or omission will trigger a $20 returned transaction fee.

DMV:

The Department of Motor Vehicles encourages online transaction processing. Verify your vehicle’s tax status here.

Vehicle taxes paid in person at the Tax Collector’s Office are said to clear the DMV overnight, enabling next business day vehicle registration.

Phone or online payments are said to clear the DMV two business days after the payment date.

E-Checks can take up to 30 days to clear the DMV, and are therefore not recommended for vehicle tax payments.

More taxpayer info is said to be at Tax Collector | Norwalk, CT.

Civil War textiles LMMM talk

“Textiles of the Homefront: Civil War Stories,” an online talk by eminent freelance curator Lynne Zacek Bassett slated for 2 p.m. on Sunday July 11 will discuss feelings shared by Northern and Southern civilians alike who first knitted textiles and quilts for the departing soldiers, then made clothes and blankets for the hospitalized, according to a press release from sponsor Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum.

A former curator at Old Sturbridge Village, Bassett is an honorary or advisory member of the American Antiquarian Society, the Massachusetts Historical Society, Historic New England, and the International Quilt Museum. She has served as editor for the American Quilt Study Group’s journal Uncoverings, won a bronze medal at the Independent Publisher Book Awards, received the Costume Society of America’s Richard Martin Award for Excellence, and garnered accolades in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

The talk is free for Museum members, $5 for non-members. You can RSVP, buy tickets, and learn more at “Textiles of the Homefront: Civil War Stories” – Virtual Talk by Lynne Zacek Bassett – The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (lockwoodmathewsmansion.com)

Fore!

The Rowayton Fire Department, otherwise known as the Rowayton Hose Company, has planned a fundraising golf tournament for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday July 12 at Sterling Farms Golf Course, located at 1349 Newfield Ave. in Stamford, according to a news release. The $600 per foursome entry price gets you a cart, greens fees, lunch at the turn, and the awards reception where prizes will be given for Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and Winning Foursome. Availability is limited. To sign up a team, email [email protected]