A Cabaret to Support Norwalk/Nagarote Sister City Project

A cast of exceptional local singers join forces this Sunday evening, March 24, to perform in a cabaret benefiting the Norwalk Sister City Project in Nagarote, Nicaragua. Headlining the show is Norwalk’s own Robin de Jesús, winner of three Tony Award nominations on Broadway for his performances in The Boys in the Band, In the Heights, and La Cage Aux Folles.

The cabaret “Spring into Song “ will be held 5:30-8:30 pm at the Westport Women’s Club, 44 Imperial Avenue in Westport. Doors open at 5:30 and the performance starts at 6:30. Bring food and drinks to share at small tables before the music begins. The vocal artists donating their talents for the evening will perform songs from Broadway shows, other covers, and original music. Tickets for the event are $50 and can be purchased online here.

For nearly four. decades, the Norwalk Sister City Project has worked in partnership with the people of Nagarote to create a sustainable community development project improving educational and economic opportunities for young people and families.

Among the performers are: Charlotte Roth of Weston, Michelle Pauker of Westport and Emily Hall Stevens and her Dad Bill Hall also of Westport. Katie Morris. ( Norwalk), Julie Foldesi (Fairfield), Lorenda Robinson. (Norwalk), Shelly Welch (Norwalk), and The Marvelous Wonderettes from Crystal Theater in Norwalk: Gillian Eckert, Christina Van De Water, Heidi Xethalis and Claire Kenny.

For more information, contact [email protected]