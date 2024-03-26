A chance to check out mindfulness

Learn how mindfulness can improve emotional and physical health at Norwalk ACTS’ free “March Social Emotional Health and Out of School Time Initiative Session” on Thursday March 28 from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Family & Children’s Agency, 66 Bayview Avenue, South Norwalk. Snacks and beverages will be provided, according to a press release.

The website of the session’s facilitator, Community Mindfulness Project, says that mindfulness techniques not only bolster mental health but “have been shown to reduce blood pressure and inflammation, and help with chronic pain, psoriasis, type 2 diabetes, and fibromyalgia.”

Register for the free session at March SEH / OST Initiative Meeting by Norwalk ACTS (givelively.org).

The Community Mindfulness Project’s website is at Community Mindfulness Project.

Norwalk ACTS’ website is at Home Page – Norwalk ACTS