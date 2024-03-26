Quantcast

A chance to check out mindfulness

By


Community Mindfulness Project

Learn how mindfulness can improve emotional and physical health at Norwalk ACTS’ free “March Social Emotional Health and Out of School Time Initiative Session” on Thursday March 28 from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Family & Children’s Agency, 66 Bayview Avenue, South Norwalk. Snacks and beverages will be provided, according to a press release.

The website of the session’s facilitator,  Community Mindfulness Project, says that  mindfulness techniques not only bolster mental health but  “have been shown to reduce blood pressure and inflammation, and help with chronic pain, psoriasis, type 2 diabetes, and fibromyalgia.”

Register for the free session at March SEH / OST Initiative Meeting by Norwalk ACTS (givelively.org).

The Community Mindfulness Project’s website is at    Community Mindfulness Project.

Norwalk ACTS’ website is at Home Page – Norwalk ACTS

Norwalk ACTS

Recommended

Norwalk Library’s menu for children and teens
Norwalk Library’s menu for children and teens
Raising a Toast (and Funding) for Sheffield Island Lighthouse
Raising a Toast (and Funding) for Sheffield Island Lighthouse
A Cabaret to Support Norwalk/Nagarote Sister City Project
A Cabaret to Support Norwalk/Nagarote Sister City Project

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

‘The Vines’ Sculpture, Facing Eviction, May Move to Maritime Garage

Future of North Seven Plans Uncertain After Developer Pulls Application

The City’s Planned Budget Increase Is Inequitable

Protest Planned Against War in Gaza

Water Department cited for 17 hazardous workplace violations

Recent Comments