A conversation with an anti-masker

While on a walk today my wife and I were startled to run into the guy shown above on the left standing next to a sign asking people to call Gov. Lamont.

“Whose side are you on,” he asked. “Our side or their side?”

“Your side? Their side?” we replied.

“Yeh, the side of dem idiots who want to mask your kids? Or the side of Delta and us other variants that want to teach them how to stop breathing?”

“Their side, of course,” we said.

“Don’t you know if your kids wear masks, they will no longer be able to have kids of their own,” he asked.

“No, but if they get Covid and die how many kids are they going to have then?”

“None,” he answered. “None is good.”

Clearly, at this point we were having difficulty following his logic.

“None is good?”

“Of course,” he replied. “None is good. My job, our job, is to wipe out you humans. You are overpopulating the planet. And living much too long. So, you are a burden to your kids. We want to relieve them of that burden by killing all of you.”

And then he screamed so loudly that they could hear him all the way down in Mar-A-Lago:

“Look, if you don’t want to take my advice visit social media or listen to Fox News!”

“Sorry,” we said, “we prefer to rely on the American Academy of Pediatricians’ advice that kids should wear masks because masks save lives. That advice is based on data and science. Go here to learn more.

Paul Cantor