A critical health issue: high school start times

This article was written for the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education, known as CABE, in the fall of 2019. At the time, Bruce Kimmel was a member of the Norwalk Board of Education, as well as a member of the CABE board of directors. Some of the initiatives mentioned below were not implemented because of the pandemic, he said. He submitted the article to NancyOnNorwalk because the Norwalk BOE is once again discussing school start times.

For years, the Norwalk Board of Education conformed to standard practice by focusing almost exclusively on academic growth. However, current research indicates greater academic success can be achieved by focusing on the physical health, as well as the social and emotional needs, of students. We have thus taken steps to ensure these needs are properly addressed in city schools.

An issue that pertains to student health has recently emerged: the start time of high school students. Years ago, medical science determined that biological changes take place among adolescents that alter sleep patterns. Unfortunately, most school districts ignored the research and high school students continued to start class earlier than middle and elementary school students.

At its 2018 summer retreat, the BOE adopted several priority implementation steps for the 2018-19 academic year, one of which was: “Conduct a study and develop plans to address findings of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Center for Disease Control concerning later high school start times.” The task force – which included teachers, administrators, and parents, as well as a bus consultant, sleep expert and pediatrician – began its work a few months later. However, due to the complexity of the issue and budget constraints, this implementation step was postponed to the 2019-20 school year.

The charge for the task force was to rework all start times, so they conformed to what is now settled science regarding the sleep patterns of adolescents. The task force organized high school student focus groups, as well as elementary and high school parent forums. It also conducted a comprehensive survey. This input informed the committee, which met eleven times, as it developed its recommendations.

The executive summary captures the report’s overall thrust: “Based on the science and growing understanding of the importance of sleep, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine have all recommended that high school start no earlier than 8:30.” Our current schedule has high school students starting at 7:30.

The report contains a letter from ten local pediatricians that cites the above-mentioned organizations and concludes, “This public health epidemic needs to be taken as seriously as any other health issue…. We recognize that such a structural change may have its challenges but, as pediatricians, we indefatigably advocate for the health and welfare of children and stand in solidarity in support of this initiative for the betterment of our community.”

In a section called “Sleep deprivation in teens is a public health epidemic,” the report states, “While it may be tempting to place blame solely on poor habits such as the use of electronics for teens’ lack of sleep, there is clear evidence that factors out of teens’ control, such as biology and school schedules, play a key role in the health crisis facing today’s teens.”

The report notes, “Sleep deprivation increases the likelihood teens will suffer a wide range of negative consequences, including an inability to concentrate, poor grades, substance abuse, drowsy-driving incidents, anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide and even suicide attempts…. Scientists have learned that around puberty, adolescents’ biological clocks shift later so that it is difficult for them to fall asleep before 11 p.m. or wake up before 8 a.m., even when they practice excellent hygiene.”

The report cites studies that show, “Thousands of adolescents have shifted to later school start times and the results show very clearly that, in spite of concerns that teens will simply stay up later, bedtimes either stay about the same or even shift slightly earlier in some cases.” Moreover, there is substantial evidence that student achievement improves when high school students get more sleep.

After examining 12 scenarios, each one with a separate cost, the task force recommended that our high school start time be moved from 7:30 to 8:30. It recommended keeping our middle school start time at 8:15, and strongly urged that no elementary school start before 8:00 to ensure our youngest students do not wait for buses in the dark. This scenario would cost about $457,000 because five additional buses would be required.

Realizing that smooth implementation of the initiative would require the Board to work with other city departments, Board members met with the Mayor, the staff of the city’s Transportation, Mobility and Parking department, and the City’s director of Economic and Community Development. The TMP department agreed to include funds in its 2020-21 capital budget request for a traffic consultant to plan and monitor whatever transportation issues arise once the new start times begin. The Board plans to meet periodically with city officials in the coming months to ensure everything moves forward smoothly.

The week before the Board was scheduled to vote on the initiative, one last public forum was held at City Hall to provide residents and stakeholders an opportunity to weigh in on the new start times. And the day prior to the actual Board vote, about 20 people spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting. Most speakers, while recognizing logistical concerns, were in favor of the recommendations contained in the report.

The Board approved the initiative by a 6-2 vote. The two negative votes were based on traffic and budgetary concerns, not the science behind the initiative.