A film; BMHS alumni; bulky waste pickups
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:
- Bike/Walk Commission film screening Friday
- BMHS seeks Hall of Fame nominees
- City plans for bulky waste pickups
Bike/Walk film screening
The Street Project, Emmy award winner Jennifer Boyd’s documentary probing efforts to quash a fearful uptick in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities, contains interviews with street historian Peter Norton, city planner Jeff Speck, and urban design expert Mikael Colville-Andersen. According to a news release, “pedestrian deaths have increased 51% since reaching their low point in 2009,” and “road injuries will cost the world economy $1.8 trillion from 2015–2030.”
A screening (the film has Spanish subtitles) and short discussion courtesy of Norwalk’s Bike/Walk Commission will take place at 6 p.m. Friday Mar. 3 in the Norwalk Public Library SoNo Branch Community Room, located at 10 Washington St. Then at 8 p.m. snacks and drinks will be provided in the Sustainable Streets Happy Hour at Eco Evolution, 135 Washington St.
RSVP at the Facebook page The Street Project Documentary Screening (Norwalk, CT) | Facebook. Visit the film’s website at The Story | The Street Project
Nominees wanted
The Brien McMahon High School Hall of Fame Committee seeks nominees from the graduating classes of 1962 through 2000 for induction into the Hall. Nominees must have achieved excellence in their chosen field and had a marked positive impact upon other people’s lives.
Anyone may nominate a candidate, but the person doing so must first get the nominee’s consent. According to a news release, the Committee will pick the inductees in “a highly selective process” under which some nominees, although proven worthy, might not make the cut.
To learn more and get an application, email Lisa Palladino at [email protected].
Bulky Waste Pickups
Bulky Waste Pickups will be available to all Fourth Taxing District residents who get City garbage and recycling services. (Commercial locations, residential complexes exceeding four units, and locations that get recycling but not garbage services are ineligible). The program is for large items. Bags and boxes of small items won’t be picked up.
The trucks will pick up:
- Furniture
- Mattresses
- Rolled rugs or carpet, maximum width 4 ft.
- Metal items
- Metal appliances (can’tcontain freon)
- Large plastic items such as kids’ toys or outdoor furniture
However, they will not pick up:
- Household hazardous waste
- Freon appliances such as refrigerators or air conditioners
- Electronics
- Liquid waste
- Paint
- Tires
- Vehicles and motor parts
- Propane tanks
- Yard waste
- Construction and remodeling debris
- Furnaces
- Single-stream recycling items
- Clothes and textiles
- Empty cardboard boxes
- Filled cardboard boxes
The city is divided into four collection zones, each of which has two pickup days assigned. Find your zone on the map at Bulk-Collection-Map- (norwalkct.org). All pickups are on Wednesdays. The schedule is :
Zone 1 – March 8, July 12
Zone 2 – April 19, Aug.9
Zone 3 – May 17, Sep. 13
Zone 4 – June 7, Oct. 18
- Request your pickup on the Monday before your scheduled Wednesday collection and specify the items you want picked up. Be sure to include all items, because anything that you don’t mention won’t be picked up. Either fill out and submit this form City of Norwalk Bulky Waste Collection Sign Up Form (arcgis.com), or email Customer Service at [email protected], or call Customer Service at (203) 854-3200.
- If you fill out the form but your items are ineligible, they won’t be picked up.
- Put the stuff out for pickup by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Don’t put it there more than 48 hours in advance.
- Group like items together, because there will be separate trucks for bulky items, metal items, and hard plastic items.
- Don’t block mailboxes, sidewalks, fences, sidewalks or streets, and don’t put your items on somebody else’s pile.
- If the trucks fail to pick up an item, call Customer Service on the following day.
For more info, go to www.norwalkct.org or call Customer Service at (203) 854-3200 or email [email protected].
One comment
Ben Hanpeter February 28, 2023 at 2:39 pm
Looking forward to the Street Project! I’ve seen it before, it’s a really great film. Very informative and engaging. Hope to see people there!