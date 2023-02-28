A film; BMHS alumni; bulky waste pickups

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Bike/Walk film screening

The Street Project, Emmy award winner Jennifer Boyd’s documentary probing efforts to quash a fearful uptick in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities, contains interviews with street historian Peter Norton, city planner Jeff Speck, and urban design expert Mikael Colville-Andersen. According to a news release, “pedestrian deaths have increased 51% since reaching their low point in 2009,” and “road injuries will cost the world economy $1.8 trillion from 2015–2030.”

A screening (the film has Spanish subtitles) and short discussion courtesy of Norwalk’s Bike/Walk Commission will take place at 6 p.m. Friday Mar. 3 in the Norwalk Public Library SoNo Branch Community Room, located at 10 Washington St. Then at 8 p.m. snacks and drinks will be provided in the Sustainable Streets Happy Hour at Eco Evolution, 135 Washington St.

RSVP at the Facebook page The Street Project Documentary Screening (Norwalk, CT) | Facebook. Visit the film’s website at The Story | The Street Project

Nominees wanted

The Brien McMahon High School Hall of Fame Committee seeks nominees from the graduating classes of 1962 through 2000 for induction into the Hall. Nominees must have achieved excellence in their chosen field and had a marked positive impact upon other people’s lives.

Anyone may nominate a candidate, but the person doing so must first get the nominee’s consent. According to a news release, the Committee will pick the inductees in “a highly selective process” under which some nominees, although proven worthy, might not make the cut.

To learn more and get an application, email Lisa Palladino at [email protected].

Bulky Waste Pickups

Bulky Waste Pickups will be available to all Fourth Taxing District residents who get City garbage and recycling services. (Commercial locations, residential complexes exceeding four units, and locations that get recycling but not garbage services are ineligible). The program is for large items. Bags and boxes of small items won’t be picked up.

The trucks will pick up:

Furniture

Mattresses

Rolled rugs or carpet, maximum width 4 ft.

Metal items

Metal appliances ( can’t contain freon )

) Large plastic items such as kids’ toys or outdoor furniture

However, they will not pick up:

Household hazardous waste

Freon appliances such as refrigerators or air conditioners

Electronics

Liquid waste

Paint

Tires

Vehicles and motor parts

Propane tanks

Yard waste

Construction and remodeling debris

Furnaces

Single-stream recycling items

Clothes and textiles

Empty cardboard boxes

Filled cardboard boxes

The city is divided into four collection zones, each of which has two pickup days assigned. Find your zone on the map at Bulk-Collection-Map- (norwalkct.org). All pickups are on Wednesdays. The schedule is :

Zone 1 – March 8, July 12

Zone 2 – April 19, Aug.9

Zone 3 – May 17, Sep. 13

Zone 4 – June 7, Oct. 18

Request your pickup on the Monday before your scheduled Wednesday collection and specify the items you want picked up. Be sure to include all items, because anything that you don’t mention won’t be picked up. Either fill out and submit this form City of Norwalk Bulky Waste Collection Sign Up Form (arcgis.com), or email Customer Service at [email protected] , or call Customer Service at (203) 854-3200. If you fill out the form but your items are ineligible, they won’t be picked up. Put the stuff out for pickup by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Don’t put it there more than 48 hours in advance. Group like items together, because there will be separate trucks for bulky items, metal items, and hard plastic items. Don’t block mailboxes, sidewalks, fences, sidewalks or streets, and don’t put your items on somebody else’s pile. If the trucks fail to pick up an item, call Customer Service on the following day.

For more info, go to www.norwalkct.org or call Customer Service at (203) 854-3200 or email [email protected].