A first look at rebalancing Norwalk’s council districts

A map of the Norwalk Council districts (Courtesy of Norwalk)

Norwalk’s Council District A—mainly central Norwalk—has too many people, while there are too few people in District C, or the East Norwalk area. How to balance those districts is the main objective of Norwalk’s new Reapportionment Advisory Committee.

Formed out of the charter revision process, the goal of the committee is to help the city have accurate, fair council districts that follow federal laws, such as the Voting Rights Act, as well as city ordinances, to make sure all residents have proper representation.

The council districts are supposed to be updated every 10 years—following a census—but Norwalk’s haven’t been updated for decades, prompting the charter revision commission to recommend the redistricting process.

“You can see, all the districts do not have as equal population as possible,” said Priti Mathur, a principal at ARCBridge Consulting, a firm that the city hired to work on this effort, at the advisory committee’s first meeting on Tuesday.

Mathur said the city has a maximum deviation—or the difference between the largest district and the smallest district—of 18.86%. That number should be under 10% Mathur explained.

“District A has the most population, so what that means is as we begin to balance the districts, we will have to take areas from District A, and since District C has the least population, that would be the best way to begin,” she said.

Based on Norwalk’s population of just over 91,000, the average district should have 18,237 people in it. Right now, District A has more than 20,000, while District C has less than 17,000.

Mathur also noted that Districts B and E have slightly less population than what the “average district” should be, while District D is just above the average.

“So when we say we are trying to balance the population in each district, we want to make sure each district is as close to the ideal population as possible,” she said.

A look at a potential option for adjusting the council districts (Courtesy of Norwalk)

Preliminary Options

Mathur presented two preliminary options to the committee to show how they could go about redistricting the city.

The first option moved 1,231 people who live east of East Avenue to Lockwood Lane out of District A and into District C. It also moved 503 people in the Beau Street, Chester Street, Sachem Street, and Willow Street area out of District A and put them in District E.

This brought the city’s maximum deviation down to 2.91%.

The second option moved 1,881 people who live east of East Avenue into District C, out of District A, and didn’t touch the other districts. This one brought the city’s maximum deviation down to 4.78%

A look at a potential option for adjusting the council districts (Courtesy of Norwalk)

Local Insights

Mathur stressed that the consultants were basing these recommendations solely off the data available. It’s now the role of the commission to evaluate them and make suggestions based on their local knowledge and insights about how this would practically play out on the ground.

One of the biggest challenges that committee members listed was the city’s taxing districts.

“We have kind of a unique situation in Norwalk. We have taxing districts,” said Diane Cece, a resident and leader of the East Norwalk Neighborhood Association, who is on the committee.

She gave the example of “East Norwalk proper,” or the portion of District C south of I-95, and how that’s basically the border of the Third Taxing District.

Stuart Wells, the Democratic registrar of voters who is an ex-officio member of this committee, also said the districts are a challenge from his perspective. Wells said that the taxing district borders don’t follow census blocks because they “predate the streets.”

“The taxing districts are the problem with trying to make this work,” he said. “If you start creating tiny voting districts, we don’t have the equipment to service that effectively. I’m not saying there aren’t work-arounds, it becomes very difficult to deal with a tiny number of people. If we didn’t have the taxing district problem, this would be easy.”

Another issue raised by members of the committee was how to consider the potential population shifts that could occur in the city in the future.

“As the city has been making zoning changes over the last few years that are driving density in certain neighborhoods—South Norwalk, East Norwalk, what have you,” he said. “Hypothetically speaking, in the next couple of years we could have another 1,000 to 2,000 living in what Diane [Cece] was referring to as ‘East Norwalk proper.’ Just wondering when is the next time that we do this or should we be factoring in that projected future growth?”

Mathur said this is “a snapshot” and the data used has to come from the most recent census and not factor in estimates or projections. But because this process is supposed to be done every 10 years, if an area does experience significant growth, the next time around the districts could be realigned.

Next Steps

The committee members are tasked with reviewing the maps and proposed options in greater detail before their next meeting, so they can come prepared with questions and suggestions. The goal is to finish this process by September 30, 2024. That way, the new districts can be in effect for the 2025 municipal elections.

Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eicher, who helped craft the ordinance that established the committee, said that would give the registrars enough time to update their system and provide notice to the public if voting locations were to change.

“We really wanted to make sure there was no time crunch creating errors,” she said.

Wells joked that he’s “got nothing to do this year, just a presidential election.”

Esther Murillo, Norwalk’s assistant city clerk, said she would work with the committee members’ schedules to figure out the dates for their next few meetings.