A first look inside Norwalk’s Route 1 corridor study 

A look at the Route 1 corridor study area. (Courtesy of Norwalk)

Route 1, which goes by Connecticut Avenue for most parts, and Van Buren Avenue, is considered a gateway to Norwalk, and one of the busiest corridors in the city, carrying about 30,000 vehicles a day, according to Garrett Bolella, assistant director of the city’s Transportation, Mobility, and Parking Department.

“This corridor means a lot of different things to a lot of different people,” Bolella told the Economic and Community Development Committee on Thursday. “It’s a regional destination.

There’s a lot of jobs, it’s a major employer. It has access to some of our major institutions, like Norwalk Community College. It’s a major transit corridor.”

But it’s also one of the most unsafe corridors in the city, Bolella said.

“Everyone knows it’s a high crash corridor; it’s actually one of the highest crash corridors in the city,” he said, adding that one of the goals of the study is “looking at how we can improve safety along the corridor.”

The corridor is also at the heart of a rebuilding project in the city, after a fiery crash on I-95 took out one of the main connector roads, Fairfield Avenue, which linked South Norwalk to Connecticut Avenue.

The city was awarded a $300,000 grant from the Federal Highway Administration for the study, Bolella said. Consultant FHI was selected to complete the study, which is also being done in partnership with WestCOG and Connecticut DOT.

The study area covers a 2.9-mile corridor along U.S. Route 1 as well as some of the roads around it, including Flax Hill Avenue and West Cedar Street.

“We’re really looking at how we can enhance mobility in the corridor, how we can improve safety, and how we can improve accessibility,” Bolella said.

Bolella said he hears from residents all the time that they “avoid the corridor at all costs,” which is why they’re looking to make it easier to navigate for all types of users.

He listed improving sidewalk connectivity—there’s stretches of sidewalks that just dead-end; reducing the number of curb cuts through shared parking; and adding adaptive signals to improve traffic flow as some potential items they could work on in the corridor.

Bolella noted that the study is a great opportunity to get everyone in the same room, because the city controls some of the signals on Route 1, while the state controls others, meaning that projects like retiming the lights need to be done in collaboration.

“If we can start to address and improve some of the operations, we can start to address congestion,” he said.

As they were selecting consultants, Bolella said they walked the corridor and did a bus tour to get an in-depth sense of the challenges it presents.

“It’s grown a lot over time, it’s grown in a very auto-centric way,” he said.

That causes some challenges for people who might take a bus to work and then have to walk to their job, or people who are looking to get from one store to another.

“There’s a tremendous amount of trips on this corridor that are going from retail destination to retail destination in less than a mile,” Bolella said.

Ideas, like shared parking lots, can help reduce the overall number of trips, with people parking once and being able to reach multiple stores, he said.

The presentation to the committee was the first public piece of the plan. There will be a public engagement meeting on Monday, May 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jefferson School, where city officials and the consultants will share more detailed information about existing conditions and give the public an opportunity to share their ideas.

Bolella estimated that work that will make up the report, which includes data collection and analysis and the development of potential project ideas, will run through the summer of 2025. The goal is to come up with a list of actionable projects for which WestCOG can seek grant funding at that time.