A flag-raising, professional workshop and an art show

From selected news releases:

The Pan-African Flag will be raised by Norwalk Mayor Rilling with State and local leaders to commemorate Black History Month on Wednesday Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m. The event, which according to a press release is “in recognition of the African Diaspora and its struggles for Black liberation, equity, and freedom” will take place at the Norwalk Heritage Wall, located on West Avenue across from the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion.

Certified Professional Coach Ivonne Zucco’s “Nonprofit Capacity-Building Workshop Series” is a free ten-part program being offered both in person and online under the auspices of Norwalk Redevelopment Agency and the Greater Norwalk Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The upcoming session “Evolving from Individual Contributor to Outstanding Leader,” on Tuesday Feb. 27 from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at 3 Belden Avenue in Norwalk will put forth ten leadership ability growth principles. Nonprofit staffers at all levels will be shown the current stage of their leadership progress, how to use their strengths as style building blocks, and ways to avoid development-inhibiting psychological traps. Register at Nonprofit Capacity Building Workshop Series 2024 (wufoo.com); complete program’s overview at Non-Profit Capacity Building Workshop Series 2024 (norwalkredevelopmentagency.org).

Enjoy “Abstraction,” a multi-media show at Rowayton Arts Center through Saturday Mar. 2. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Further info is at RAC (rowaytonarts.org).