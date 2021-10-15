A gun buyback, a family fun day

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Gun buyback Saturday

Saturday Unitarian family fun Sunday

Quakers to collect guns

A drive-through Gun Buyback Event, swapping gift cards for operable firearms, is set for Saturday Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Norwalk Police Department, located at 1 Monroe Street in Norwalk, according to a press release.

To participate, unload your gun(s) and put them in clear plastic bags in your trunk. Put the ammo in a separate bag, and wear a face mask. The guns will be melted down and transformed into gardening tools by Swords to Plowshares Northeast and the Wilton Quaker Meeting. Wilton Quaker spokesperson Diane Keefe of Norwalk said, “We believe homes will be safer from lethal accidents, domestic violence, suicide and mental health crisis with fewer guns in households. Thanks to all the donors who made this buyback possible.”

A limited number of free biometric gun safes will be available.

Non-operable guns, BB guns, and ammo are welcome, but won’t be eligible for gift cards.

Concurrent buybacks are planned for Guilford, Hartford, Newtown, and Waterbury, as part of a statewide “keep kids safe” campaign. Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said, “We are doing everything we can to keep firearms out of the wrong hands where they may become dangerous. There are many responsible gun owners who understand how to safely store and use firearms, but some firearms can end up in the wrong hands and we need to get those off the street. I appreciate the efforts of these local groups for participating in this gun buyback event.”

Unitarians invite families for fun

A free all-ages outdoor Fall Family Fun Afternoon is set for Sunday Oct. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at The Unitarian Church in Westport at 10 Lyons Plains Road, according to a press release. This event is for everyone – attendees don’t need to be affiliated with the church.

All activities will take place outside. Planned festivities include:

Musical Mural : Like musical chairs but with artwork and no one eliminated.

: Like musical chairs but with artwork and no one eliminated. Cake Carousel : Dance in a circle and win a cake if you land on a lucky number.

: Dance in a circle and win a cake if you land on a lucky number. Rock Painting : Bring your own or use theirs.

: Bring your own or use theirs. Bobbing for Donuts . The donuts will be hanging.

. The donuts will be hanging. ’70s Sing-Along led by Dizzy Fish vocalist/guitarist Eric Herbst.

Bringing lawn chairs is recommended. There’s a playground for younger kids. Refreshments will be minimal due to COVID precautions, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own.

The Unitarian Church in Westport, a Welcoming Congregation open to all, holds services at the church on Sundays at 10 a.m. A Zoom link to the service is at the church’s website home 05192020b | The Unitarian Church in Westport (uuwestport.org).