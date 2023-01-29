A joint statement on the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black motorist, was pulled over Jan. 7 in Memphis, Tenn., for what police said was reckless driving. He died in the hospital three days later after being aggressively beaten by police, as shown in police video released Friday.



Mayor Harry Rilling and Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh released this statement Saturday.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols, and the entire Memphis community as they grieve the heart-wrenching loss of Tyre. We are sickened by the actions of the former members of the Memphis Police Department that resulted in Tyre’s senseless death.

These men disgraced their badges and their humanity by abandoning their oath to serve and protect the lives of everyone in their community.

The members of the Norwalk Police Department are committed to policing with compassion and integrity and protecting all citizens by carrying out fair and just treatment, policies, and practices. The members of our Department remain dedicated to fostering strong relationships with the community to ensure bias-free policing and promoting a cooperative spirit in which police officers and citizens work together to promote a safe environment.

We stand with Tyre Nichols’ family and condemn this horrific act of violence.