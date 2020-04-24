A life well lived: Lea Mintz, 94, Norwalk mover and shaker

NORWALK, Conn. — Lenore “Lea” Mintz, who is described as a Norwalk education powerhouse in the 60s and 70s, has died due to COVID-19, Norwalk Democrats say.

“Lea was a friend for many, many years. She was a formidable leader on the Board of Education and at NCC. She was not afraid to make hard decisions and campaign for them. She made plenty of real lasting changes in the City,” former Mayor Bill Collins said.

Mintz was 94. A 2010 Connecticut Plus story states that she lived in Norwalk for 60 years; other information indicates that Mintz subsequently moved to Ridgefield and then to the Meadow Ridge Senior Residence in Redding.

Meadow Ridge describes Mintz as “a founder of Norwalk Community College and past president of its foundation’s board of directors,” who was elected in 2010 as director for life. Her 50 years of dedication to NCC was honored in 2010 with a Board of Trustees Merit Award, the Connecticut Plus story states.

Who’s Who Lifetime Achievement lists these achievements for Mintz:

Inductee, Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement (2018)

Featured Listee, Who’s Who In Finance and Industry, Marquis Who’s Who (1994-1995)

Featured Listee, Who’s Who in America, Marquis Who’s Who (2000-2004, 2009)

Featured Listee, Who’s Who of American Women, Marquis Who’s Who (1991-2011)

Recipient, Woman of the Year Award, Norwalk Business And Professional Women’s Club (1984)

Recipient, Outstanding Woman of the Decade Award, United Nations Association of Connecticut (1987)

Recipient, Outstanding Service Award, Connecticut Community and Technology College Board of Trustees (1991)

First Honoree, Successful Aging Award, Connecticut Community Care Inc. (1999)

Recipient, Woman of Substance Award, Connecticut Post Newspaper (2000)

Designations:

BA, University of Bridgeport, Magna Cum Laude

Coursework, University of Michigan

A Michigan Alumnus book from 1950 says Mintz (’42-’44) was, at the time, Third Vice President of the Norwalk Branch of the American Association of University Women. Her oldest son was four years old and the family lived in South Norwalk.

“In 1976, Connecticut Governor Ella Grasso appointed Mintz to the 16-member Connecticut Education Commission,” Connecticut Plus states. In 1984, Gov. William O’Neill appointed her to the Connecticut Small Business Advisory Council.

“I knew Lea Mintz and her husband starting back in the 70s when I first got involved in politics,” City Clerk Donna King wrote. “Her dedication was always 100% and she broke a lot of ground as a woman in politics and government Education issues were always at the top of her list. She was very close to her three sons and adored her daughters in law as well as her grandchildren. She was particularly proud of those grand children. When she moved out of Norwalk she remained very active in democratic politics. Lea worked to make a difference every day.”

“She was one of the champions of integrating Norwalk schools by busing in the ‘60s, and a power in the Dem Party and educational matters,” Collins wrote.

Former Mayor Alex Knopp wrote:

“Lea Mintz is another towering Norwalk personality who has been taken from us unexpectedly by the corona virus. I became friends with Lea during my campaign for mayor in 2001 when she became an indispensable supporter, helping me with fundraising, political advice and community outreach. I knew that Lea had been a major pioneer in establishing Norwalk’s modern public education system in the 1960’s and 1970’s but I did not get to know her until after she had retired from her days as a Democratic Party powerhouse in Norwalk. But she was still full of energy, donating her support to many non-profit organizations in Norwalk while remaining an indefatigable advocate for public education. Lea was a well-respected professional consultant on personnel and human relations matters. After I was elected I appointed her to city task forces and had many informal meetings with her to get the benefit of her wise advice on departmental organization matters at City Hall.

“My friendship with Lea was especially fulfilling and memorable for me because although we came from very different generations, nonetheless we still found we had so much common in our moral values, civic commitments and political loyalties. Lea was a special person and a loyal friend. My wife and I send our condolences to Doug, Richard and the rest of Lea’s family.”