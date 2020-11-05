A look at Election Day

NORWALK, Conn. – Passions were high Tuesday with people determined to vote during a pandemic and at least two Trump fans making their presence known at the polls, beyond casting their own ballots.

Unprecedented lines, a pollworker wearing a MAGA hat and minor poll problems are among the talking points from the 2020 election.

Long lines and a Trump truck

Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Carl Dickens, standing at West Rocks Elementary School greeting voters Tuesday afternoon, said the day began with a line stretching down the street, people standing in the cold. Longtime RTC member John Romano said he’d never seen that before.

Dickens said a guy arrived in a big grey pickup truck with a Trump flag and another flag, parked so he could see the poll, got out and jumped into the back of the truck, and watched for about 15 minutes. “He didn’t scream and yell. But a few people were anxious, I guess. But nothing.”

Democrats at West Rocks said they’d heard the Trump truck had been to numerous polls. But volunteers at Tracy hadn’t seen him.

Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez later said she’d seen “so many trucks.”

“There were two of them,” DTC Corresponding Secretary Darius Williams said. “When I saw him, I was at Kendall and he circled around. He was just honking his behind off.”

Williams and Melendez also noted the long lines at the polls.

Republican State Senate candidate Ellie Kousidis, standing outside Tracey Elementary said there were “incredibly long lines just about everywhere we’ve been.”

Wolfpit’s line snaked around the parking lot, up the hill and all the way to the nearby Star Inc., Drew Todd said. “In 17 years, I have never seen that.”

Another volunteer said that in 33 years, he’d never seen so many people voting.

The last Presidential election saw more than 39,000 ballots cast in Norwalk, and Tuesday’s tally is 41,451 votes in the presidential race, according to the Secretary of State – and all the ballots aren’t counted.

Why go to the polls in a pandemic?

Nearly 17,000 of those Norwalk votes were cast by absentee ballot, an option made available to everyone given the pandemic. So why did people swamp the polls?

“I like to, you know, just kind of get my hands dirty,” Tom Mendola said, after voting at Tracey. “Get in there. So you’re done and no questions.”

Yes, it was exciting, he said. “I mean, it’s been a big year. And just to get it all kind of put together and everything is in place. Hopefully, Trump is knocked out and we get over this nightmare.”

David Kimani took a selfie of himself with his two daughters after he voted at Tracey, “to send to people back home, tell them we did our civil duty, voting and representing,” he said. “I was born in Africa. So it’s nice, having that freedom to come and express yourself and choose the leaders that you want.”

He explained, “I wanted to make sure that my vote is counted and honored to do it in person.

I voted for the Democratic Party. And I brought my two kids so that they could see it, witness.”

Francesa Feliciano said she lives down the street from Tracey, it’s a short walk to the polls and she has no fears of COVID.

“I’m not I’m not afraid to come out of my house. I’m not afraid to get in line and do the whole traditional form of voting for her. So no fear, no problem,” she said.

She had also heard of challenges regarding ballots in other states, she said.

She voted for Kousidis because she thinks the State Senate candidate “is an honest person who has some good ideas. And I think she would be a fresher breath there. I think right now, Connecticut is in some a bit of a financial mess and I think we need some people who are going to be a little bit more fiscally responsible.”

What about the Presidential race?

“I feel like neither candidate really is a representation of me,” Feliciano said. “I don’t think that either candidate will be able to solve problems that have been in existence for generations. I think I’d like the noise to go away with Trump. But I fear that Biden is too old of a candidate. So I tend to vote Republican when it comes to the nation so I voted for Trump.”

An arrest

There was one arrest on Election Day, but it reportedly wasn’t related to politics.

Officer Mike Silva said there had been a disturbance at 1 p.m. at Tracey; the man was charged with trespassing and loitering in or about a school.

“Trespassing arrest of an adult male with emotional challenges. Nothing to do with any political issues,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in an email.

“The arrest was made on school grounds but not election related. Individual was acting irrational and refused to leave,” Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik said.

A MAGA hat, a power outage, a jammed tabulator

Democrats received complaints from Nathan Hale voters because a poll worker was handing them ballots while wearing a Make America Great Again hat, Melendez said.

Political signs are not allowed within 75 feet of the polls.

“I knew going into it that voters would be allowed to wear Make America Great Again, hats, specifically, because I guess it doesn’t have (Trump’s) name on it … it just kind of says a slogan,” she said.

Of course, poll workers have their political affiliation but “you would expect them at least on that day, in that role, doing that job, to leave any partisan things at home,” she said. Lawyers had discussed the situation and the man was allowed to keep the hat on.

There was also a power outage at West Rocks, holding up the counting of 241 ballots, she said, Tuesday. And a tabulator at Fox Run jammed, keeping those ballots from being counted on Election Night.

Wells, on Wednesday, responded to these thoughts:

“Fox Run, tabulator jammed, but can’t be sure of reason. A piece of a ballot was visible looking in the insertion slot, but could not be dislodged. “West Rocks lost power. It was fixed. They also had a ballot jam (not related to power). I could not dislodge the piece. Sometimes you can, sometimes you cant. When a tabulator is jammed, it will not accept the “Ender Card” and so will not produce a results tape. “1 & 2 Both tabulators were replaced by the back-up already at the polling place. The jammed tabulator was brought back to city hall at the end and I and Emily Wilson (head moderator) followed the procedure, which is to remove the memory card, put it in another tabulator, and get it to produce the results tape. We did this for both jammed tabulators (and one of the Absentee Ballot tabulators too, so the tapes were produced and the results reported to the State as well as on my spreadsheet “Maga Hat guy was fixed – A voter may wear a political hat as long as it doesn’t mention a candidate. Our poll workers are sworn to be non-partisan for the day – this one was little short of getting the message.”

By “fixed,” he meant that the poll worker was “unfortunately” made to remove the hat, he explained in a follow-up email. “Removing a hat does not, a head, fix.”