A look at Norwalk Police overtime statistics

NORWALK, Conn. – The dollar figures earned by some Norwalk Police officers are unquestionably eye catching. They do it by working overtime, but how do their hours break down? And wouldn’t all those hours take a toll on an officer’s readiness for duty?

“Officers are not permitted to work in excess of 16 hours in a 24 hour period unless ordered to by the Chief. At the beginning of each shift, officers are required to report to roll-call. During roll-call a field supervisor evaluates their readiness to assume patrol duties,” Lt. Jared Zwickler wrote.

Norwalk Police Officer Russell Ouellette earned $246,587.61 in 2019, falling second only to Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski in the list of salaries earned by City employees. Officer Javier Mogollon was right behind Ouellette at $245,390.01.

“The numbers seem shocking at first glance. I hope NoN can put up more detailed numbers soon or let us know where to get them. 11 officers costing about 3 million a year, that must be a lot of overtime I’m guessing,” Babar Sheikh wrote in a comment on NancyOnNorwalk’s story.

The starting salary for a Norwalk police officer is $68,944, Zwickler said. They are paid time-and-a-half for City overtime. And the rates for an officer working a vendor jobs were/are:

January 2019 – Officer Hourly $65.28 – Supervisor $67.28

July 2019 – Officer Hourly $66.07 – Supervisor $68.07

January 2020 – Officer Hourly $66.28 – Supervisor $68.28

NancyOnNorwalk received the following breakdown of the pay earned by the 20 top earning Norwalk police officers, from Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan:

Russell Oullette, $246,587.81

Extra work $118,190.55

Overtime $45,176.99

Regular $83,220.07

Javier Mogollon $245,390.91

Extra work $74,495.12

Overtime $87,366.90

Regular $83,528.89

David Nieves $242,592.73

Extra work $117,655.34

Overtime $41,433.93

Regular $83,503.46

Lt. Praveen John $234,385.38

Extra work $93,833.04

Overtime $31,530.54

Regular $109,021.80

George Daley $233,950.70

Extra work $97,973.70

Overtime $52,778.31

Regular $83,198.69

Mark Suda $229,567.12

Extra work $116,907.77

Overtime $29,469.18

Regular $83,190.17

Michael DiMeglio $222,136.78

Extra work $66,515.63

Overtime $71,904.56

Regular $83,716.59

Sgt. Joseph Moquin $221,171.07

Extra work $58,108.61

Overtime $64,066.39

Regular $98,996.07

Sgt. Gregg Scully $220,695.91

Extra work $92,539.85

Overtime $29,235.00

Regular $98,921.06

Paul Wargo $216,549.80

Extra work $80,049.28

Overtime $53,086.77

Regular $83,413.75



Sgt. Kevin Markert $212,830.28

Extra work $73,834.22

Overtime $39,367.74

Regular $99,628.32

Lt. Thomas Mattera $206,611.91

Extra work $83,337.19

Overtime $13,987.97

Regular $109,286.75

Louis Proto $204,716.73

Extra work $87,368.59

Overtime $34,389.30

Regular $82,958.84

Lt. Marc Lepore $200,575.07

Extra work $53,590.83

Overtime $37,640.15

Regular $109,344.09

Lt. William Lowe $199,410.91

Extra work $67,498.98

Overtime $22,845.14

Regular $109,066.79

Sgt. Peter White $198,218.14

Extra work $66,110.04

Overtime $32,314.80

Regular $99,793.30

Christopher Sgritta $189,873.86

Extra work $68,437.45

Overtime $37,696.15

Regular $83,740.26

Hector Delgado $189,613.40

Extra work $92,689.66

Overtime $16,945.47

Regular $79,978.27

John Haggerty $189,103.15

Extra work $26,090.98

Overtime $79,867.15

Regular $83,145.02

Garrett Kruger $189,444.45

Extra work $32,460.68

Overtime $57,370.49

Regular $99,613.28

Officers can sign up for extra work in accordance with their seniority.

“The officers who have been here the longest get to pick their overtime assignments first and each officer gets a turn based on their date of hire,” Zwickler wrote.

The City gets a 15 percent administrative fee for vendor jobs. The total for 2019 was about $757,000, Morgan said.

Historical info

NancyOnNorwalk has had a number of stories concerning police overtime. Police Union President Sgt. Dave O’Connor declined to comment for this story, so let’s review the information we already have.

Officers on an extra work assignment are considered to be on duty, are wearing uniforms and a full gun belt, have a police radio and may have a patrol car; they respond to emergency calls, including medical situations, Sgt. David Orr, then-Police Union President, said in 2016, arguing that having police officers out on the streets makes Norwalk safer.

Officers doing extra duty work are paid by the private contractors and utility companies that hire them, with Eversource accounting for 50 to 55 percent of the workload, Orr said. In spring, summer and fall there are 40 to 60 officers spread out daily in Norwalk on extra-duty assignments, while in winter it’s about 30.

“The city takes a 15 percent administrative fee for these extra-work contracts. In 2014, that was $548,000 into the city general fund on the backs of our officers working these extra duty jobs. This past year, it was down a little bit, it was $490,000,” Orr said.

“When officers are receiving overtime it’s because there are vacancies or shortages in the department and it actually saves the city money in the long run. Now, I’m not saying I am for this, I think it’s a problem … but the overtime does save the city money because there’s no additional costs in benefits, pensions or anything like that,” then-Common Council Finance Committee Chairman Bruce Kimmel said in 2015.

“This is what the police officers need to live in the 30- to 40-mile radius that we are required to live,” Orr said in 2016. “We can’t live within 30 to 40 miles on our base salary; it’s not going to happen. Forget about getting married, having kids, sending them to college. It’s impossible.”