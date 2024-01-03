A look back at 2023 for Norwalk Public Works Department; Fee increases

Tuesday’s Common Council’s Public Works Committee meeting on Zoom.

Thirty-four roads paved, 5+ miles of sidewalks added, 24,000+ tons of solid waste collected, 521 trees planted. These were some of the highlights that Vanessa Valadares, Norwalk’s Chief of Operations and Public Works shared with the Common Council’s Public Works Committee on January 2.

“We usually try every January to put our numbers together on some of the things that we collect the metrics on,” Valadares said, adding that the presentation would be especially helpful for new Council members. “I think it will be a good introduction so you guys can see where we have been spending all the money that we asked for.”

Engineering work

The department was able to pave 34 roads or 53,154 linear feet, Valadares said.

“This is a very big number compared to what we have done in the past,” she said, noting that there was a 24% increase in the number of roads paved and a 6% increase of linear feet paved compared to 2022.

In addition, the department installed more than 2.7 miles of asphalt sidewalks and more than 2.6 miles of concrete sidewalks across the city.

“This picture is from Buda Street—that was a major difference that we brought to that neighborhood,” she said. “That is near MLK, so it is in South Norwalk, and we know that a lot of people ended up using that route, and they always walk on the street and we were able to get very nice sidewalks there. That project came out very nice.”

In addition, she noted that they also completed two bridge projects this year—Bonny Brook Bridge and Cannon Street Bridge.

The engineering department is also responsible for reviewing permits and plans that come through—ranging from the plans of large developments to encroachment permits, which involve work taking place in the right-of-way.

“We have been seeing a lot of work that is getting done,” she said. “So a lot of people are doing some type of work on their houses—people bought houses that they want to improve. And also a lot of the utilities companies are doing more work on the right of way.”

Valadares also highlighted the department’s general drainage work—which doesn’t include some of the major projects, like the $9 million project at Dreamy Hollow. Still, she noted that the $1.7 million in improvements, which include new pipes and catch basins made a difference for some residents.

“Cossitt Road and Chatham Drive—we just finished that project, we’re going to be paving that road in the spring,” she said. “And this was a really big relief to that neighborhood, they’ve seen a lot of flooding problems.

Operations projects

One of the biggest areas for the whole department is handling solid waste, Valadares noted. The department collected more than 24,000 tons of solid waste, an additional 8,332 tons of recycling, and other types, like food scraps through the composting program and bulky waste.

Council member Jim Frayer (D-District E), who chairs the Committee, asked about how the city was handling its waste operations as it’s a large expense.

Valadares said that they’ve been “implementing a lot of programs throughout the city to try to minimize that cost to us,” including an Eye Recycle pop up program, where residents can bring their bottles and cans and recycle them, in addition to the food scraps program.

“We have three sites where people are really disposing of the food scraps there and that number is great,” she said. “The more that that number goes up means that our solid waste will come down. So we’re trying to be very creative in finding ways that we can minimize all the solid waste.”

She also noted that the city is in the middle of “coming up with a strategic plan for how we’re going to rebid our contract for solid waste.” She said she believes that the city is going to exercise its second one-year extension option of its current contract with WinWaste to get them through the year, and then be ready with the plan for the next cycle.

“We have now the opportunity—this is something that is very costly now—and we should get it right,” she said. “And for us to be able to be fair with the tax money, we may need to totally revamp how we’re going to be collecting solid waste—or may not—so that’s why we’re not just trying to rush just to get a bid out, we will wait to see what will be the best options.”

Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) said that she fully supported taking the time to get the solid waste contract right.

“And I really appreciate that you are thinking so creatively about this, and really looking at the full range of our options,” she said.

In addition to waste, operations is also responsible for inspecting pipes throughout the city—23,000+ linear feet of them—road maintenance, street sweeping, and catch basin repairs. It’s also in charge of dealing with the city’s trees—planting, maintaining, and sometimes removing necessary ones. This year, the city planted 521 trees, up 30% from the year prior, she said.

Valadares said that these numbers are part of how they create their budget requests—how much money something is going to cost and how much manpower they have.

Fee increases

The committee also voted to recommend increasing the fees for solid waste and tree removal. The acceptable solid waste fee increased from $95 a ton to $102 a ton, while the tree removal permit and posting fee went up from $200 to $500 and the tree replacement fee went up from $750 to $1,200.

Frayer said that these increases “reflect a more accurate reimbursement to the city for the costs that were incurred,” which was a point raised by resident and environmental activist Diane Lauricella, who was the only member of the public to speak at the public hearing on the fees.

She also added that she would like the committee to consider an in-depth discussion on “unit-based pricing” for solid waste, also known as “pay as you throw,” which has been implemented in some places like Stonington.

