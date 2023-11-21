A look inside Norwalk’s 2023 property revaluation 

Screenshot from the revaluation information session held Wednesday in City Hall, as shown on the City’s YouTube channel.

How much is your property valued at? That’s the question the 2023 revaluation is looking to answer across Norwalk.

Every five years, cities and towns across Connecticut must reassess all residential and commercial properties and provide a new value for the property, according to Gary Fields, a project manager for Vision Government Solutions, which is handling Norwalk’s revaluation.

“It’s an appraisal – we’re going to appraise all the properties and come up with a fair market value of that property as of October 1,” he said at an informational meeting Nov. 15.

The 2023 revaluation is a “full revolution,” Fields said, where assessors go out into the field and collect data, such as how many bedrooms and bathrooms each property has and if work has been done to improve it.

After that, Fields explained that they conduct a market analysis, looking at recent sales of properties to help come up with a “fair representation of the value” of the property.

“Inequities can creep into the database,” Fields said, adding that the revolution helps “ensure that property owners are paying their fair share of the tax burden.”

Sale Prices Up Across the Board

Fields outlined how for both single-family homes and townhouses/condominiums, sale prices “just kind of took off” over the past five years, since the last property revaluation.

“The average price here is about 35% higher,” Fields said.

He also noted that they’ve reviewed resale trends that highlight this increase in value.

“All these sales that you see in this graph—none of them had major improvements done,” Fields said. “These properties did not have any major improvements done between those sales.”

He cited an increase in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lower interest rates in 2020 and 2021, and supply chain issues that limited new construction as some of the reasons why the values have increased.

In order to do the revaluation for residential properties, Fields said that they group properties by things like location, age, size, and style to make sure they’re coming up with an accurate value.

He noted that they do multiple quality control checks to make sure the values are appropriate.

“We go through and look at all the outliers of properties,” Fields said. “We go through each neighborhood and make sure the land is valued consistently.”

Commercial Properties

For commercial properties, John Valente of Safeground Analytics, who is handling the commercial revaluation, said that they look at an income approach to determine the value of the property.

“This approach is a valuation technique that capitalizes the earning capability of a property,” he said.

While residential properties have seen a pretty straight increase in values, the commercial properties “have been a little more erratic,” Valente said.

Multi-family properties, like apartment buildings, have gone up consistently, as rents have increased across the city, he said.

But for office buildings, the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have shifted prices erratically, but prices are “pretty much back to the same level” as 2018, he said.

What’s Next?

Once property owners receive their assessed value in December, informal review hearings will begin on Dec. 13. This is a chance, Fields said, for residents to ask questions or raise concerns about the assessed value.

Hearings are by phone and by appointment only. This information will be on the valuation notice, but residents can schedule their hearing at vgsi.com/schedules.

Fields encouraged property owners to use tools like the city’s GIS map to look at comparable prices in their neighborhoods, including recent sales to get a sense of what their property should be valued at.

Kelly Prinz, formerly Kelly Kultys, is the founder of Coastal Connecticut Times.